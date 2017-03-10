Best VoIP Apps for Your Desktop

Google Voice

After languishing in development limbo for years, Google Voice has gooten a major update to its web and mobile apps (Android, iOS), bringing a ton of usability and interface improvements, from Google's Material design to a new style of inbox that separates your text messages, calls, and voice mail, as well as improvements to group messaging and MMS features. (Just in time, too, as Google Hangouts — one of the company's other video chatting options — is getting an overhaul as a business communication tool to compete with the likes of Slack.) All of these features come in addition to familiar strong points of Google Voice, such as auto-transcribed voice mail (now including Spanish), call forwarding, spam-filtering, and more. Google has said that it's going to be providing new features and more consistent updates to Google Voice, so maybe Google's messaging future may, in fact, lie in its past.