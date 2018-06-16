Trending

5 Reasons to Buy the Google Home Mini (and 3 Reasons to Skip It)

The Google Home Mini is a worthwhile purchase, but it's not for everyone. Here are the pros and cons.

  • jacksmith21006 16 June 2018 12:47
    We started with an Echo but since purchased a Google Home and then more Google Homes. The biggest difference is the Google Home is just a lot easier to interact with. The Echo is very rigid in the language you have to use. Versus the Google Home you can talk to it more like how you would talk to your wife.
  • mpsslh 19 June 2018 14:17
    Bought a mini, voice indicator can be turn on via settings
  • mypuppymutts 29 June 2018 14:17
    I have both Alexa and Google on my desk. If you do as well, try this: "Hey Google, can you talk to Alexa?" See what happens! Make sure Alexa can hear your Google talk.
