The 15 Best Tomb Raider Games

Tomb Raider: Curse of the Sword

The Game Boy Color (GBC) was about as limited as hardware could be in 2001, but that didn't stop Activision and Eidos from teaming up on this sequel to the original GBC Tomb Raider. While Curse of the Sword didn't have nearly as many tombs to raid as its predecessor did, this follow-up was still one of the best pre-smartphone Tomb Raiders you could play on the go. Considering that the game was hamstrung by having only two buttons and a D-pad, it's amazing how strong an effort Curse of the Sword was for the time.

Credit: Activision