Coming soon from Square Enix: Marvel’s Avengers expansion, more Life Is Strange

Square Enix is the latest in a long line of game publishers to announce new titles via livestream, as traditional gaming conventions aren’t likely to resume anytime soon. In a 45-minute live event today (March 18), the company touched on a variety of upcoming games — a dozen games titles, in fact, including Outriders, Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy and Forspoken (Project Athia). The biggest announcements, however, involved Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda, and Life Is Strange: True Colors.

First off, if you missed the Square Enix livestream, you can watch the whole thing for yourself on the company’s official YouTube channel. Like many recent publisher livestreams, it’s an affable mix of highly anticipated titles, mobile games that no one was really asking about and well-timed re-releases.

Perhaps the biggest news to come out of the Square Enix livestream was the announcement of the Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda expansion. As the title suggests, this meaty piece of DLC will add a whole new story chapter, focusing on popular Avenger Black Panther and his high-tech homeland. We don’t have much info on it yet, but Black Panther is almost guaranteed to be a playable character. The expansion will debut later this year, but we don’t yet know how much it will cost.

The other big announcement was of Life Is Strange: True Colors. The next installment in the popular Life Is Strange series represents a big departure from previous editions. Rather than releasing in episodic installments, True Colors will come out in a complete form. This time around, the game will follow a new protagonist named Alex, who uses empathic abilities as she investigates a devastating murder in a small town. The game will launch on September 10 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC.

Life Is Strange fans will also be pleased to hear that the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection will make its way to consoles, PC and Stadia later this year. The game is exactly what it sounds like, collecting both Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, giving them a major graphical overhaul and making them available on newer systems.

Beyond that, Square Enix spent some time showing off gameplay in Outriders: a multiplayer shooter/RPG coming to PC and consoles on April 1. (It will be available day one on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which is a fairly exciting development, if you’re a subscriber.) It’s also good to see a new trailer for Forspoken: an action/RPG which thrusts an ordinary woman into a dangerous high fantasy world.

Check the full livestream if you want to learn more about upcoming arcade and mobile titles. Tom’s Guide will have more information on War for Wakanda, True Colors and Forspoken as we learn more about them.