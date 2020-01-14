13 cheap gaming mice ($25 and under) ranked from best to worst
Of mice and money
Gaming mice are excellent accessories — and expensive ones. If you want some one of our picks for the best gaming mouse on the market, you could spend $50, or $100, or more. For more casual gamers, spending this much money on a simple clicking peripheral may seem unthinkable. With that in mind, check out this list of cheap gaming mice, which we ordered from Amazon and tested for a few hours at a time. Some are good, some are decent and some are, well, bad, but they're all available for less than $25.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Logitech G300s
To be perfectly clear: The Logitech G300s is not inexpensive because it's cheaply made; it’s inexpensive because it's old. And an old Logitech mouse, by this writer's estimation, is still a hot contender for the best gaming mouse. With an ergonomic profile, an ambidextrous design, colored backlighting on the side panels, three onboard profiles and six extra programmable buttons, the G300s is in a class all by itself in this price range. It is also the only cheap gaming mouse with completely accurate DPI levels — which you can program yourself, thanks to full compatibility with Logitech's excellent gaming software. If you can spend $25 on a mouse (rather than $10 or $15), the G300s is simply one of the best cheap gaming mice you can get.4.5/5
Credit: Logitech
Rosewill Neon M62
Unlike a lot of mice on this list, the Rosewill Neon M62 comes from a legitimate brand-name rather than an opportunistic imitation. While the M62 isn't exactly on a par with a full-priced peripheral, it at least ticks all the right boxes. It's got multiple DPI levels, RGB(ish) lighting, textured grips and even customizable software. Granted, the mouse is a little small and low-to-the-ground, so using the M62 can be a challenge for gamers with large hands, or who prefer palm-grips. But having reliable software is a nice touch, and you're probably better off investing in a known brand, which might actually be able to give you some tech support if something goes wrong. 4/5
Credit: Rosewill
Hcman G52
Fair warning: The Hcman G52 also goes by the name Fl Esports G52. No matter what you call it, though, the G52 is one of the better cheap gaming mice on the market. An LED strip rims the device, letting you program some subtle RGB effects with fairly decent software. (However, just be warned that all of the instructions are in fairly broken English.) The G52 is one of the only ambidextrous mice in this price range, featuring two small thumb buttons on either side, and a perfectly symmetrical design. The six DPI levels aren't perfectly accurate, but perform well enough in-game.4/5
Credit: Hcman
Vegcoo Wireless Gaming Mouse
The Vegcoo Wireless Gaming Mouse isn't a pretty peripheral, with dull lighting, bizarre angles and a cheap, plastic feel. However, if you can get past that, it's one of the least expensive wireless gaming mice on the market, and works exactly as advertised. You can cycle through three DPI settings, and there's no cumbersome software to deal with. Wireless connectivity is as simple as plugging a dongle into your PC, and you can recharge the mouse rather than having to rely on AA batteries. There are even a few different colors and designs to choose from.4/5
Credit: Vegcoo
VicTsing MM057
I'm not sure whether the VicTsing MM057 technically counts as a "gaming mouse," with its tiny profile and unassuming appearance. However, it has five DPI levels and two thumb buttons, all of which can theoretically help out in-game. The MM057 is also wireless, and the 2.4 GHz dongle seemed reliable, during my tests. Although the mouse is very small, it's ergonomically designed and has textured rests. The five DPI levels didn't feel drastically different from one another, but all of them worked fine in-game. Although the MM057 isn't much to look at, it's still arguably one of the best cheap gaming mice on the market.4/5
Credit: VicTsing
Lenrue Laser Gaming Mouse
To put it charitably, the Lenrue Laser Gaming Mouse is one of the ugliest devices I have ever seen. The device sports a garish faux-chrome finish. Two totally needless, immobile wheels on either side look like rims from a Pimp My Ride reject. But aside from making your desk look like an ode to the worst excesses of the early 2000s, there's nothing really wrong with the Lenrue. It automatically cycles through some pretty, if dull, backlighting, and offers four DPI levels. The tracking seems pretty accurate, and at less than $10, you can buy one pretty much on a whim.3.5/5
Credit: Lenrue
VyFky F500
The Redragon Centrophorus looks and feels like a "real" gaming mouse. With a distinctive design (not just another SteelSeries knockoff!), textured rests, a smart button layout and tunable weights, the mouse is one of the more versatile ones I tested. It even comes in a plastic case rather than a throwaway cardboard box, if you're into that kind of thing. The four levels of DPI are even somewhat accurate. However, the mouse's software flat-out does not work with Windows 10, so if you need to tweak anything, you're out of luck. The Centrophorus still worth considering for plug-and-play gamers.3.5/5
Credit: Redragon
The VyFky F500 isn't one of the best cheap gaming mice out there, but it gets the job done. It has attractive illumination, a comfortable design, a smart button layout and textured finger rests on either side. Downloading software for it is a bit of a pain (the VyFky is not well-designed, especially if you can't read Chinese writing), but once you install it, you can tweak the RGB lighting, adjust the four DPI levels and create up to three different profiles. The performance leaves a little to be desired, as the DPI numbers aren't that accurate, and the mouse almost always feels faster than it's supposed to. If you take some time to tweak the DPI manually, though, it's not bad in-game.3/5
Credit: VyFky
VersionTech Gaming Mouse
The VersionTech is one of the few gaming mice on this list that comes in either black or white, which is a plus. Either way, it has a strange capillary pattern of pastel backlighting, which is either distracting or eye-catching, depending on your tastes. There's no way to turn the lighting off, and the four DPI settings feel inaccurate (like many other cheap gaming mice on this list). If you can get past those, though, the VersionTech is large and comfortable, and tracks pretty accurately in-game. Just ignore the knockoff Roccat logo on the underside of the device.3/5
Credit: VersionTech
Havit Gaming Mouse
If you're going to be a copycat, you may as well copy from the best. The Havit gaming mouse looks and feels like a SteelSeries Rival. (If only it smelled like a SteelSeries Rival; the Havit had an unpleasant, chemical, plasticine scent that didn’t dissipate during the few hours that I used it.) With a small, comfortable body and a smart button layout, the Havit earns a few points right off the bat. However, its six DPI levels don't seem to sync up at all with the numbers it claims, and the cursor moved much faster than I expected, especially in games.2.5/5
Credit: Havit
Hiraliy F300
The Hiraliy F300 is comfortable to hold, and actually kind of pretty to look at, with subtle RGB lighting and thin LED strips. The software lets you customize DPI settings and lighting — although you can’t help but roll your eyes at how the program's logo is ripped directly (and probably illegally) from the Darksiders II cover art. In-game, the Hiraliy is not that precise, however, with some jerky movements, even on lower DPI settings. The mouse isn't terrible, but its beauty is only skin-deep.2.5/5
Credit: Hiraliy
Uhuru Wireless Gaming Mouse
The Uhuru Wireless Gaming Mouse looks pretty fancy. In addition to a sleek, ergonomic design, this wireless mouse features intricate, backlit designs on its face, a rechargeable battery and its very own customizable software. If only the performance matched the presentation. As soon as I installed the software, the mouse started lagging, often freezing for seconds at a time, before dragging slowly across the screen for another few seconds before normal operations resumed. It's easy enough to do without the software, but the Uhuru's unreliable performance is a pretty big risk in both single- and multiplayer titles.2.5/5
Credit: Uhuru
Amir Gaming Mouse
The Amir gaming mouse is hardly one of the best gaming mice you can get. There are six DPI settings instead of just five, and three thumb buttons in a semicircle rather than just two. Neither feature does much to sweeten the deal. The Amir has eight adjustable weights, which are a nice touch, but you can get the same feature in much better mice.2/5
Credit: Amir
Zelotes Optical Mouse
The Zelotes optical mouse gets some props for its novel design, but "novel" doesn’t necessarily translate to "comfortable." With two thumb buttons on the side and a double-click button near the top, this large mouse seems like a suitable choice for large-handed palm-grip players. However, the five DPI settings are inaccurate, the thumb rest is tiny and the whole device simply doesn't feel good to grip. You can make the mouse's backlighting cycle through different colors, but that's not much of a selling point on an otherwise-very-disappointing peripheral.1.5/5
Credit: Zelotes