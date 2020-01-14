VyFky F500

The Redragon Centrophorus looks and feels like a "real" gaming mouse. With a distinctive design (not just another SteelSeries knockoff!), textured rests, a smart button layout and tunable weights, the mouse is one of the more versatile ones I tested. It even comes in a plastic case rather than a throwaway cardboard box, if you're into that kind of thing. The four levels of DPI are even somewhat accurate. However, the mouse's software flat-out does not work with Windows 10, so if you need to tweak anything, you're out of luck. The Centrophorus still worth considering for plug-and-play gamers.3.5/5

Credit: Redragon

The VyFky F500 isn't one of the best cheap gaming mice out there, but it gets the job done. It has attractive illumination, a comfortable design, a smart button layout and textured finger rests on either side. Downloading software for it is a bit of a pain (the VyFky is not well-designed, especially if you can't read Chinese writing), but once you install it, you can tweak the RGB lighting, adjust the four DPI levels and create up to three different profiles. The performance leaves a little to be desired, as the DPI numbers aren't that accurate, and the mouse almost always feels faster than it's supposed to. If you take some time to tweak the DPI manually, though, it's not bad in-game.3/5

Credit: VyFky