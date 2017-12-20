Best Galaxy S8 and S8+ Cases
Find a Case for Your New Galaxy S8
Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ has brought a completely new look to the Galaxy smartphone line. So it takes a completely new set of cases to keep Samsung’s flagship looking as pristine as the day you take them out of the box. Fortunately, you're not hurting for choices when it comes to Galaxy S8 cases. And that’s a good thing, too, since you’ll want to do everything you can to protect a phone with a starting price above $700. Consider picking up one of these cases for your Galaxy S8 or S8+ or as gift for the Galaxy fan in your life. (Image Credit: Urban Armor)
Otterbox Defender Series
Otterbox has brought the enhanced protection of its Defender Series of cases to Samsung's latest phones with versions for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The Defender Series consists of a polycarbonate shell and synthetic rubber slipcover to help your phone survive any drops, while port covers keep dust away from the headphone jack and USB Type-C port. To accommodate the S8's curved display, this Defender case features a screen-less design. While the S8 version starts out at $50 for basic black, we're much more taken with the $60 designs in Mint Dot and Camo.
X-Doria Defense Shield
Here’s an instance where you’ll want to be defensive. The $30 X-Doria Defense Shield features a machined aluminum bumper that protect the Galaxy S8’s sides while oversized lips protect the corners from any impact. A polycarbonate clear back cover shows off the name of the phone as well as its color and design. Military-level drop protection ensures that your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ will survive 7-foot drops. The case itself snaps on fairly easily for those times you’d like to take your phone out of its shell. (Image Credit: X-Doria)
Spigen Neo Hybrid Crystal
With a front face that’s nearly all screen with a minimal bezel, the Galaxy S8 demands to be shown off. And the $40 Spigen Neo Hybrid Crystal looks like the perfect way to protect your new phone without also disguising its striking looks. Spigen’s case, which comes in gold maple, gunmetal blue and violet, features a TPU cover for shock and durability protection with a customizable, polycarbonate bumper frame, creating a two-tone finish that reflects your style. (Image Credit: Spigen)
Tech21 Pure Clear Case
Another option for protecting your Galaxy S8 without obscuring its beauty, Tech21's Pure Clear Case is thin, lightweight and see-through. At the same time, the $40 case also allows your Galaxy S8 to survive 6-foot drops, thanks to its use of BulletShield impact material. The transparent case also protects your phone from scratches. (Image Credit: Tech21)
Urban Armor Monarch for Galaxy S8
Urban Armor has rolled out four different lines of Galaxy S8/S8+ cases, all capable of standing up to MIL-SPEC drop testing. The most striking model is the most expensive one — the $60 Monarch Series. The graphite case for the Galaxy S8 or S8+ combines top-grain leather, a polycarbonate shear plate, armor shell, alloy metal hardware and impact-resistant rubber for a case so durable Urban Armor's backing it up with a 10-year warranty. (Image Credit: Urban Armor)
Samsung Galaxy S8 Clear View Stand Cover
Samsung’s official case for its new phone is a true multitasker. The Clear View Stand Cover Case for the Galaxy S8 offers an unobstructed view of the phone’s always-on display: touch the cover as you would your phone to access any info on the screen. Available in six colors, the Clear View Stand Cover also acts as a built-in viewing stand for your smartphone, letting you prop up your phone on a table or flat surface for that next Netflix binge session. And its compatible with Qi wireless charging, too, so you don’t have to take the Galaxy S8 out of the case to give it some extra juice. (Image Credit: Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S8 Alcantara Cover
Protection for your Galaxy S8 is paramount, but it doesn’t have to be bulky, rigid, and rough. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Alcantara Cover uses a material known for both its smooth feel and its durability, lending your S8 or S8+ a high-end fashion look that’s available in blue, silver, mint or pink. (Image Credit: Samsung)
Olixar X-Duo
If you prefer cases with metal bumpers with carbon fibre design, the new Olixar X-Duo is more your style. The $21 X-Duo features a TPU body in a carbon fibre finish along with a metallic polycarbonate bumper that gives your Galaxy S8 protection while contouring to form. You can grab this case in Carbon Fibre Silver, Carbon Fibre Metallic Grey, and Carbon Fibre Gold. (Image Credit: Mobile Fun)
i-Blades SmartCase
The Galaxy S8's Infinity Display is certainly striking, but maybe you wish the phone delivered some modularity, too. If so, take a look at the SmartCase from i-Blades, which is currently available for pre-order. The SmartCase lets you snap on accessories to expand your S8's capabilities, such as the included Smartblade, which boosts both the memory and the battery life on your phone. An embedded Enviro Sensor in the case also monitors air quality. (Image Credit: i-Blades)
CM4 Q Card Case
Your Galaxy S8 may come with the Samsung Pay mobile wallet, but some of us still want cash and credit cards close at hand. The $25 CM4 Q Card Case keeps your Galaxy phone protected with textured sides that make it easier to grip. You’ll also find slots for three credit cards in this black onyx case so that your plastic is never out of reach. (Image Credit: CM4)
Base Grip Case
Silk wants you to have a good grasp on your Galaxy S8 or S8+. The company’s Base Grip Case features a patent-pending design with textured edges that allow you to maintain a solid grip on the phone whether its wet or dry out. The case, available in black onyx or blue jade, also includes a a scratch-resistant screen protector and lifetime warranty. (Image Credit: Silk)
Mujjo Leather Case for Galaxy S8
After focusing largely on iPhone cases, Mujjo has turned its attention to Samsung's Galaxy lineup with leather cases for the S8 and S8+. Available in either black or tan, Mujjo's $42 leather case promises to wrap your S8 in full-grain leather that grows better looking with age while it keeps your Samsung phone looking as good as new. (Image Credit: Mujjo)
Spigen Slim Armor
Spigen’s form-fitting Slim Armor (available for the Galaxy S8+ in black, violet, blue, metal slate and champagne gold) shows you don’t always need to bulk up to protect your phone. The TPU polycarbonate shell absorbs shock and drops, earning it a MIL-STD-810G rating. An integrated kickstand in the $35 Galaxy S8+ case provides a prop to help with video playback so that you can enjoy your screen hands-free. (Image Credit: Spigen)
VRS Design Simpli Mod
With the $24.99 Design Simpli Mod case, VRS gives you a choice between brown and black leather, adding a stylish touch to either the Galaxy S8 or S8+. This case adds functionality, too, with cutouts giving you access to the phone’s camera and charging port. A polycarbonate bumper fits the brown leather look with a nice streak of gold. (Image Credit: VRS Design)
Griffin Survivor
Griffin’s Survivor lineup for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ actually features two different types of cases. The $30 Griffin Survivor Strong is an ultra-slim case boasting MIL-STD-810G shock protection that helps your phone survive a 7-foot drop inside the a shatter-resistant shell. The $20 Griffin Survivor Clear Case works the same way, only with protection from 4-foot drops; it offers a clear look at your phone’s display, too. (Image Credit: Griffin Technology)