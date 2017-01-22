The Best Xbox One Family Games

Lego Dimensions

Playing with Legos is an age-old family activity, and Lego Dimensions recaptures that same joy in video game form. The $90 starter pack of this toys-to-life game gets you Batman, Gandalf, and Wildstyle from the The Lego Movie, and you can add in characters from franchises such as DC Comics, Ghostbusters, Harry Potter and Scooby-Doo, thanks to a variety of expansion packs that start at $12. Dimensions' story missions allow two players to solve puzzles both in-game and with real toys, while its Battle Arena mode lets four players duke it out as Batman, Marty McFly, E.T. or whichever other plastic figure you choose to scan into the game.