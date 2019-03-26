OnePlus 7 Looks Gorgeous Without Notch or Punch Hole In This Eye Candy Video

3D artist Waqar Khan created an eye candy video of the shiny new OnePlus 7, using all the allegedly leaked materials as reference. It looks gorgeous.





The front display is totally clean, with no sign of notches or punch holes. According to reliable rumormeister Steve Hermmerstoffer, OnePlus has opted to implement a pop-up camera design to eliminate any frontal eyesore. His rumor was later confirmed by an allegedly leaked photo of the actual device posted on the Chinese social network site Weibo

Khan’s video features the same back that Hermmerstoffer showed, with its three camera lenses along with two sensors and the flash. There’s no fingerprint reader because the phone will use an in-display fingerprint scanner.

(Image credit: Waqar Khan )

OnePlus has already confirmed a few details of one of the most anticipated phones of 2019. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 and will not feature wireless charging, according to the company’s CEO Pete Lau.

The phone is also expected to have some of the features from the OnePlus GT McLaren Edition — which comes with 10GB of RAM and fast charging technology called Warp Charge. This can fill its 3700mAh battery up to 66 percent in 30 minutes. The OnePlus 7 will also allegedly feature 5G connectivity sometime in 2019 but not at launch.

Price has not been disclosed yet, but a rumor claims that the company is aiming at a $649 price tag — more expensive than the 6T but cheaper than the competition’s flagships. If the company follows its past introduction patterns, the phone will probably appear sometime in April or May.