Leaked OnePlus 5 Specs Surpass Galaxy S8

OnePlus isn't saying what its upcoming flagship handset might offer, but that isn't stopping the leaks from springing across China.



(Image credit: OnePlus 5 concept. Credit: Tech Droider)

A Chinese reseller named Geekbuying has revealed what it says are the actual specs for the upcoming OnePlus 5. According to Android Headlines, which obtained a copy of the specs from Geekbuying, the handset will come with a 5.5-inch quad-HD screen and 64GB of storage. And it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and Adreno 540 graphics.

Additionally, the specs sheet says the OnePlus 5 could deliver 8GB of RAM, which would be double what's inside the Galaxy S8 and the most on any flagship. The rear-facing camera will reportedly feature a whopping 23 megapixels and the front may sport a 16-megapixel shooter. The OnePlus 5 might also ship with a huge 4,000mAh battery pack and two SIM card slots for international use.

The OnePlus 5 has quickly become one of the more anticipated smartphone launches this year after Samsung released its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

OnePlus has long fashioned itself as a "flagship killer" that takes aim at Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy S line. And while the company's devices have largely delivered high-end features, it's failed to make a big dent in a smartphone market dominated by its chief rivals.

Rumors surrounding the OnePlus 5 have been flying fast and furious of late, and OnePlus itself has added some fuel to those rumors after its co-CEO published some photos to his Instagram account that appeared to show a blurry OnePlus 5.

Still, OnePlus is leaving some features to the imagination, which makes it hard to say whether the Geekbuying specs are real. Most of the features outlined on Geekbuying follow earlier rumors, except for the rear-facing camera. Several reports have said that the OnePlus 5 will ship with a dual-lens back camera. The debate has been over whether the lenses will be arranged vertically or horizontally. The Geekbuying specs, however, suggest there will only be one shooter.

There's also some debate over whether the OnePlus 5's screen will feature quad-HD resolution or clock in at full HD.

OnePlus has confirmed that it will release the OnePlus 5 this summer. The company hasn't, however, said exactly when it might reach store shelves.