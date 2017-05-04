OnePlus 5 Specs Leak: Here's What to Expect

OnePlus, the Chinese boutique smartphone vendor taking aim at other flagships, has a big update up its sleeve. And some of its specs might have just leaked.

According to the leaks, which were earlier reported on by BGR and spotted on on a Weibo account called Kumamoto Technology, the OnePlus 5 will indeed come with a dual-lens camera. Earlier reports have suggested that the OnePlus 5 will indeed pack the biggest missing feature from the Galaxy S8.

There were earlier reports that the cameras would be aligned vertically. However, the owner of the Weibo account now says that the cameras will actually be aligned horizontally.

Inside the device, users will find some serious power, according to the Weibo account. The OnePlus 5 is expected to run Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, the same chip in the Galaxy S8. Additionally, the leaker says the handset features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, putting it in stiff competition with the highest-end devices this year.

The screen, however, might be a disappointment: it will allegedly top out at full-HD resolution, instead of the quad-HD in the Galaxy S8.

Arguably the biggest revelation, however, is a hint at the OnePlus 5's design. The device's fingerprint sensor will actually be sitting on the front of the device rather than the back. According to the report, that suggests that the OnePlus 5 won't follow the Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG G6 and offer a screen that nearly entirely covers the smartphone's face. Instead, it will reportedly come with a more traditional smartphone design with a screen up top and physical home button underneath.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks about OnePlus' plans for its upcoming flagship handset. The device will be the successor to the OnePlus 3 line, but since the number four is considered back luck in China, the company is apparently skipping it and moving on to five.

For its part, OnePlus has dropped some hints about the OnePlus 5, and has suggested that the device will be designed to take on this year's top handsets, including the Galaxy S8 and the rumored iPhone 8.

OnePlus has been hinting that the new handset is coming soon, but hasn't offered a final release date. It's expected to launch sometime in June.