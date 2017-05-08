OnePlus 5 Revealed Before Big Summer Launch

The OnePlus 5 has quickly taken on the position of most rumored flagship smartphones. And now, it's the subject of a decidedly blurry, but compelling, image leak.

Carl Pei/Suhant Mehta

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is cited in a couple of images that surfaced online this week showing what appears to be a blurry image of the OnePlus 5. While no one has actually confirmed it's the real thing, the circumstantial evidence certainly points to it.

It turns out that Pei was on Instagram and snapped what would normally be an innocuous image. However, the reflection from the phone's camera in the image showed a blurry look at a handset he's using. One of those images shows a handset with a dual-lens camera arranged horizontally. The other image makes it hard to make out exactly what the device might offer.

It's hard to tell from the images, which were earlier reported on by BGR, exactly what handset Pei is using. And while it's likely that the OnePlus co-founder might be using an early build of his company's upcoming flagship, it's also possible that it's another kind of smartphone. It's even possible that the image is a fake and we're not actually seeing the real OnePlus 5.

(Image credit: The OnePlus 3T was one of the best phones of 2016. Credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide)

Still, OnePlus 5 excitement has hit a fever pitch. The smartphone is expected to be one of the more appealing options this year, delivering the fast and efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip and a 5.5-inch screen inside a design that could meld metal and glass.

The device's rear camera has been a subject of debate. Some reports had suggested it could come with a vertical dual-lens design, but recent reports have said it'll offer a horizontal layout. If Pei is using the OnePlus 5 in the images, a horizontal layout is coming.

Beyond that, there have been some reports that OnePlus could break from its competitors, like the Galaxy S8 and LG G6, and not offer a screen that entirely covers the handset's face. Instead, OnePlus could offer a more traditional design with a physical fingerprint sensor under the display.

On Friday (May 5), OnePlus confirmed to The Verge that its upcoming flagship will launch this summer. The company didn't, however, provide an exact timetable.