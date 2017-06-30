OnePlus 5 Has a Very Weird Problem

The OnePlus 5 has a strange problem that the company says is perfectly normal.

When you're scrolling through apps on the OnePlus 5, you might notice that it has a strange stutter-step to it. According to XDA Developers, when you're scrolling slowly on the handset, you'll see text bunch up and then stretch depending on which way you scroll. All of it becomes hard to look at it, and in some cases, could cause some strain to your eyes.

The problem has been discussed in OnePlus forums, on Reddit, and elsewhere, and some have gone so far as to call it a "deal breaker" that might make them want to choose other handsets. Some critics say the problem lies in the OnePlus 5's screen refresh rate, which is too slow to handle scrolling.

Others, however, say the OnePlus 5's problem might be much bigger. The OnePlus 5's screen reportedly mounted inside the device upside down, making it hard for the screen and the built-in video controller drivers to compensate and deliver smooth scrolling.

Still, others believe the problem could solely be a software bug that OnePlus can update.

OnePlus, however, doesn't seem to think there's a problem. In a statement to The Verge, the Chinese boutique smartphone maker said that the scrolling effect isn't a concern and there's nothing wrong with its handset.

"The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display," the company told The Verge in a statement. "We've received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there's no variance in screens between devices."

OnePlus 5 owners, then, are left with little recourse. If OnePlus believes the problem is normal, there's little chance that the company will issue a software update. And if it's saying that it's not a hardware problem, filing for a warranty replacement might not help.

For now, then, it appears you'll have to live with the OnePlus 5's jelly effect.