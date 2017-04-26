OnePlus 5 May Have Galaxy S8's Biggest Missing Feature

OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 5, its latest smartphone with flagship specs for less-than-flagship prices. But it's not just the rumored sub-$500 cost that's worth getting excited over.

(Image credit: Render of the back of the OnePlus 5. Credit: India Today Tech)

A new report says that the OnePlus 5 will pack dual rear cameras, a feature we wish Samsung had managed to squeeze onto the Galaxy S8.

This info comes from India Today Tech, which put together an image based on details from "people who have seen the phone and have possibly worked on the OnePlus 5."

The dual cameras were made popular by the iPhone 7 Plus (though it was not the first: other phones with two cameras include the LG Optimus 3D in 2011 and HTC One M8 in 2014) but they were noticeably absent on the Samsung Galaxy S8. The iPhone uses the two cameras for optical zoom and a portrait mode feature that has a bokeh effect.

Also of note is that the image, which only shows the back of the phone, doesn't include a fingerprint reader, which means the company may be bucking the trend of moving them to the rear of the device in favor of more screen space. India Today Tech claims the OnePllus 5 will have a 5.5-inch screen, but doesn't know the resolution. Additionally, it looks similar to the OnePlus 3T, although with a more seamless design.

An earlier report said that the OnePlus 5 will ship with the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, as well as a whopping 8GB of RAM. That would be twice the amount in the S8.

Of course, designs can change up to the last minute, and India Today Tech's sources claim that it's still not final. But dual cameras seem unlikely to be eliminated in an aesthetic change.

And as with all rumors, take this with a grain of salt, especially as we don't know who India Today Tech's sources are, and it doesn't have a long track record.