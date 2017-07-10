Oculus Rift Touch Bundle Drops to Just $399

If you've been on the fence about the Oculus Rift, now's a better time than ever to dive in. Oculus' high-end virtual reality headset has dropped to just $399 for the next six weeks -- and that includes a set of Oculus Touch controllers.

Image: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide

Not only is this bundle $200 less than its original $598 price tag, it's also half the price of an HTC Vive. In addition to the headset and controllers, you'll get seven bundled games: Lucky's Tale, Medium, Toybox, Quill, Dead and Buried, Dragon Front and Robo Recall.

First launched in early 2016, the Oculus Rift earned big praise in our original review for its sleek design and ease of use. Its library of 500-plus games now includes everything from VR blockbusters like Batman: Arkham VR, Rock Band VR and Robo Recall to quirky immersive experiences such as Job Simulator and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality.

When the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive originally hit the market last year, HTC's more expensive headset had a big edge thanks to its ability to deliver room-scale VR experiences that let you freely walk around virtual environments. Oculus finally caught up last December with its Oculus Touch peripherals, which, combined with Oculus' sensors, offer similarly immersive control options within a more comfortable set of controllers.

Both the Rift and Vive provide great VR experiences. But if the high price of virtual reality has kept you from jumping in, the Rift is a no brainer right now.