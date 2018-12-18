Microsoft is quietly working on some new Xbox consoles that will launch in a couple of years. And we've just learned some key details on them.



In a recent report, Microsoft-tracking site Windows Central reported that Microsoft has assigned the codename Anaconda to its next-generation Xbox and its broader plan for that generation is called Scarlett. The company is apparently planning to launch two Xbox versions. The second model is currently codenamed Lockhart.

According to the report, Anaconda will deliver a design that's similar to the current Xbox One X. However, on the inside, the device will ship with faster processors and better graphics cards from AMD. Microsoft is also deciding whether to bundle solid-state drives in the device, which would allow for the console to access and start playing games more quickly.

The second model, called Lockhart, will apparently be a cheaper version of Anaconda, similar to the Xbox One S. Not much is known about Lockhart just yet, but look for it to offer lesser specs and power, but still come with support for all the same games. Windows Central says that both consoles will be shipping with backward compatibility with games built for the Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

Not surprisingly, the consoles will also incorporate Microsoft's xCloud game-streaming service, according to the report. Microsoft has already said that it wants to make a big push in cloud-based gaming and distribution and there appears to be a good chance that that will happen in the next generation of Microsoft hardware.

According to the report, Microsoft's hardware will ship in 2020. But in an effort to generate some revenue in 2019, Microsoft is also apparently considering launching a disc-less version of its Xbox One S next year. The device, which could be announced as early as January, would likely launch in the Spring, according to the report.