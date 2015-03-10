Logitech G930 Review — Style and Profiles

Today's best Logitech G930 deals Logitech G930 Wireless Gaming... Ebuyer Business £119.99 View

Wireless gaming headsets need two things, above all else: Excellent audio quality and consistent, lagless playback. The Logitech G930 ($100 on Amazon) has top-notch wireless features and gets most of the way there on the audio front.

While music doesn't sound spectacular, the G930's excellent in-game surround sound, intuitive software and cord-free design make it worth buying for anyone looking to free themselves from the tyranny of the USB port or audio jack.

Design

Like the wired G230 and G430 from Logitech, the G930 features a broad, adjustable headband and large, padded, swiveling earcups. You can pivot a semi-rigid microphone mounted on the left earcup up and down to get it an optimal distance from your mouth.

The biggest difference between the G230/G430 and the G930 is the lack of wires. You'll plug a plain black dongle into your computer or a small extension stand, then simply turn on the headset to start listening.

The headset offers quite a few more onboard buttons than do its plainer cousins. The left earcup is home to an on/off switch, a surround-sound button, a volume-control roller and three programmable buttons that can do anything from skip music tracks to execute in-game macros.

The G930 is an attractive, intelligently designed peripheral. My only complaint is that the power button and the surround-sound button are very close together, and just about the same size. You'll learn the difference eventually, but don't be surprised if you accidentally put the device on standby a few times first.

Comfort

One of the best things about the G230 and G430 headsets were the way they felt, and the G930 continues that comfortable tradition. Thanks to the generous padding around the headband and earcups, I could wear the headset for hours on end without any discomfort. The adjustable headband made it easy to get a close fit, and the swiveling earcups conformed to my head's size and shape. My only issue was that the bottom of the earcups pressed down on my salivary glands, which created a very unusual sensation in my cheeks.

I handed the G930 off to a co-worker who said he found the device somewhat heavy, and that the earcups didn't fit well around the bottom of his ears. He didn't feel the same pressure on his jaw that I did, however, and he found it comfortable overall, even after more than an hour of use.

Gaming Performance

To my delight, the G930 is absolutely top-notch when it comes to competitive gameplay. Between mouse, keyboard and headset reviews, I have played a lot of Titanfall (and even gotten marginally less bad at it), and I've never heard it sound as good as with the G930. Every shot fired, every frantic jump and every exploding battle mech made me feel like I was on a futuristic battlefield instead of at a desk. The surround sound made it easy to tell where my opponents were coming from.

Assassin's Creed Unity, on the other hand, simply sounded OK. I traipsed around Revolutionary-era Paris for a while, listening to the conversations of the citoyens and engaging in swordfights with foppish aristocrats, but nothing bowled me over about the experience.

The microphone is likewise clear and audible. You can even modulate the pitch and tone of your voice, or use a voice avatar (such as an alien or a robot), but I found these features rather obnoxious. It's probably better to just use the mic as-is and leave voice modulation to the professionals.

Wireless

I had nothing but nice things to say about the wireless on the Corsair H2100 headset, a close G930 competitor, but between the two, the G930 wins this round. Not only is wireless setup easy and foolproof, but the quality is just about perfect. There's no lag, no inconsistency, no hiss, and the headset works up to a range of 40 feet.

Even better: Connecting the headset is extremely simple. Whereas the H2100 requires a tetchy "press and hold this button" process, the G930 uses a simple on/off switch. After you set it up once, you'll never have connection woes again, unless you somehow forget how to press a button.

The G930 boasts about 10 hours of battery life, and the dongle's extension stand doubles as a charging station. This is on par with other wireless headsets, but those who routinely engage in marathon gaming sessions may want to stick with wired models, if possible.

Software

The Logitech Gaming Software is one of my favorite gaming peripheral programs, and with good reason. Not only can you control all of your Logitech gaming gadgets from one place, but its clean, intuitive interface makes it easy to do exactly what you want.

As with Logitech mice and keyboards, the software for the G930 headset lets you create different sound profiles for different games. Given how many headsets lack this feature (Corsair, Razer, even other Logitech devices), being able to make profiles puts the G930 way ahead of its competitors.

The software will even scan your computer for games and create profiles automatically for them. If you choose, you can assign the G1, G2 and G3 buttons on the headset to in-game commands. The only drawback is that the sound equalizer, while robust, offers no presets. Unless you're an expert in sound mixing, finding the right balance for each different game and media program is a complicated and laborious process.

Music Performance

The G930 is like the G230 and G430 in many ways, and when it comes to the sound quality of music, this similarity is a drawback. Music sounds flat, bland and distant, and equalization options can only help so much. Presets for different genres could have made a world of difference here, which only makes their absence more keenly felt.

I tried out the G930 with excerpts from Handel's "Messiah," "Carry Me Back" by Old Crow Medicine Show and "Salty Dog" by Flogging Molly. None of them sounded very good, especially compared to the surprisingly decent music quality of the competing Corsair H2100. The soundscape was tinny and plain. While every note was clear, it was as though someone had surgically removed the passion from each song.

As a wireless headset, the G930 also lacks something I enjoyed about the G230 and G430 models: the default audio jack. Taking the G930 with you on a bus or a train isn't really an option, since you can't plug it into your cellphone or tablet, and there's no Bluetooth option. As a music peripheral, there's almost nothing to recommend here.

Bottom Line

When it comes to $100 wireless headsets, the G930 and the Corsair H2100 are going to be the two most common recommendations. The G930 definitely has a few feathers in its cap: phenomenal in-game sound, robust software and an extremely intuitive design. On the other hand, for music quality or helpful presets, it doesn't measure up to its closest competitor.

If you're already invested in the Logitech ecosystem, the G930 is probably the way to go. Otherwise, the peripheral is good, but falls a few important steps shy of greatness.

Specs

Size: 9.8 x 9 x 4.3 inches

Weight: 18 oz

Connection: Wireless USB

Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 KHz

Volume: 124.7 dB-A

Marshall Honorof is a Staff Writer for Tom's Guide.