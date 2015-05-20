LG Makes Wallpaper Screens Real with Superthin OLED

The future is here. Tech and sci-fi lovers have been fantasizing for decades about screens so thin they can be used as wallpaper. But all we've seen are small, plastic-backed OLED panels that look like tiny science experiments. Now LG, the only company making OLED TVs, has debuted a 55-inch screen that measures under a millimeter thick (0.97mm, or 0.038 inches, to be precise).
LG showed off the screen to the Korean press yesterday (May 19), reports Yonhap News Agency.
Weighing 4.2 pounds, the screen is a lot heavier than real wallpaper, but light enough that it can stick to the wall with a "magnetic mat," Yonhap reports. LG didn't give any word on when, if ever, this ultra-thin OLED would become a product, or what it might cost, but it certainly won't be cheap.
LG's lowest-priced 55-inch OLED TV (see our review) is an HD model selling for about $3,000. That TV is about 100 times thicker, though that's still a svelte 3.1 inches.
As little as two years ago, OLED looked like the future of TV, with both LG and Samsung bringing models to market, and other companies like Sony showing off prototype TVs. (Sony was actually the first to sell an OLED TV, in 2008, though it was a mere 11-inch screen for $2,500.) Samsung hasn't officially dropped out of the OLED business, but it hasn't made any models since a 55-inch introduced in 2013.
LG has pushed on, however, with a current lineup of six OLED TVs going up to a 77-inch 4K/UHD model for $25,000. The Yonhap didn't specify the resolution of the new wallpaper screen.
I don't think Samsung or Sony have left the market, its just the tech is not ready (affordable) for the masses.
BTW: I presume a magnetic mat would not affect the screen?
The announcement comes shortly after rumors have emerged that Samsung is planning to return to OLED TVs. The company put its OLED TV plans on hold in early 2014.
Samsung’s display division had a tough 2014 as profitability in LCDs fell. OLED panels - used mostly in its own Galaxy phones - remain very profitable for Samsung Display.
The names of the new divisions have not been announced." - from a quick google, source 'Business Korea'.
LG is the only one because they are less worried about Unit failure.
You probably dont know about this but OLED TVs are very, very easy to burn in or have Image Retention (more so than the last batches of plasmas that were selling), very low Real Refresh rate so Motion Blur is something that can be an issue in action movies and most importantly OLED pixes seem to have a tendency to die out faster than other types of TVs.
Add to that that OLED Pixels have different life times depending on the color they show, and you are in for a nasty surprise.
Also Ghosting seems to exist in OLED models, but this is hard to know, as very few units are in users hands.
You wont see this mentioned much, and that is due to the fact that very few people have bought an OLED TV.
because LG was the only company with the vision to keep pursuing it even when they were hemorrhaging money to the technology.