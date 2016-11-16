LG 55LH5750 HD TV Review: Snappy 55-Inch HD TV

Although better known as the purveyor of expensive OLED TVs, LG has a budget LCD winner here with a crisp 55-inch picture and a nifty smart-TV interface.

For many families, a 55-inch TV is the Goldilocks size, and at less than $500, the LG 55LH5750-UB LCD set also has a just-right price. Although this LCD model with LED backlighting may be less expensive than the top-tier OLED sets LG is known for, the 55LH5750-UB is no slouch. It uses a version of the webOS smart TV interface, which is colorful and easy to use, and delivers a faithful HD 1080p picture. Like other sets in this budget category, the LG 55LH5750 doesn't support the 4K/ultra-HD or HDR (high dynamic range) formats, but it's fine for watching the majority of high-definition broadcasts and discs currently available.

Design: One HDMI port short

With rounded corners and a solid-black chassis, the LG 55LH5750 is an unobtrusive 55-inch set. It sits on solid-black arched feet for tabletop placement. Connections include built-in Wi-Fi for streaming online services, as well as the usual radio-frequency coaxial plug for an antenna and a USB port for playing personal media files. The one shortcoming is that there are only two HDMI ports. That leaves room for a set-top box, but it means you have to choose between a gaming console or a disc player; one more HDMI port would be better.

Performance: Sharp colors

The LG 55LH5750's overall picture performance was respectable, with very good color accuracy in our benchmarks. The LG 55LH5750 has several preset video modes — including Sports, Gaming and Cinema — and settings for high-resolution image display. I found that Cinema mode was the best preset for movies and video.

Our comparison of the LG 55LH5750 next to the comparably sized and priced Vizio E55-D0 underscored some of the LG TV's particular strengths. When watching a Blu-ray of Mad Max: Fury Road, I found that the LG had more saturated colors and sharper contrast than the Vizio set, for example. The LG TV also had a crisper picture on the Blu-ray of Gravity, allowing me to see the mountains on the Earth more distinctly than on the Vizio 55-inch TV. Other nuances, such as reflections in spacesuit visors, were also more visible on the LG set.

On the other hand, the LG panel did not elicit very deep blacks in its Cinema mode compared to the Vizio E55 and other sets in this price range. The LG 55LH5750 looked grayish in dark scenes and occasionally showed a lack of screen uniformity, with some light blotches or leakage in the upper-right quadrant.

Details in shadows were also lost on the LG TV. Some elements, such as a brick wall behind James Bond in Skyfall, disappeared in the darkness, although colors remained rich and bright. However, the LG 55LH5750 handled fast action movie sequences without generating any glitches or excessive motion blur.

Audio: Lazy sound

The LG's built-in sound system is best described as lethargic. A track from Adele, for example, sounded like the singer was half asleep. Most songs and soundtracks (played in Cinema mode) were dominated by midrange notes and tended to bring out instruments such as the cello rather brass instruments, which sounded a little muted. That said, most listeners tend to prefer this sort of sound profile, finding it more rounded and inoffensive.

Interface: Colorful and snappy

The LG 55LH5750 uses a version of the company's webOS, which I find attractive and relatively easy to use. The set does not include the "magic" wireless, mouse-style remote that comes with LG's more expensive sets, but the included IR wand-style controller is familiar and works well enough. My only complaint was that it does not have backlit keys.

WebOS' snappy tabbed graphics along the bottom of the screen are helpful and attractive. I also liked the watch-like, small graphical interface for changing settings. If you hit the picture button on the remote, for example, you'll see an on-screen dial with options including Picture, Sound, Input and Timer Settings. It's a quick way to make a change without taking up the whole screen.

LG's webOS includes support for most of the major streaming services, such as Amazon Video, Netflix and Vudu. However, its options aren't as extensive as those on platforms such as Android TV on some Sony models. So if you're looking to cut the cord, a Roku box may be in order.

Bottom Line

For a budget 1080p HD TV, the LG 55LH5750 offers a lot. It's a good size, at 55 inches; delivers a colorful yet accurate picture; and has a reasonably intelligent smart-TV interface. I wish it had one more HDMI port, but if you're looking for a mainstream model and aren't ready for 4K ultra HD, this LCD TV won't disappoint.