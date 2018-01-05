You're Going to Drool Over LG's 4K HDR Projector

Who needs a big-screen television when you can beam a 150-inch 4K HDR image on your wall?



LG on Thursday (Jan. 4) unveiled a new 4K projector that comes with HDR support and the ability to project an image of up to 150 inches on your wall. Best of all, LG was quick to note that the projector has been designed to save space in your living room and is about half the size of other 4K projectors.



The LG projector, which was earlier reported on by The Verge, has a tall box-like design. At the top is a door that opens and projects the image to the wall (or screen). It's also somewhat easy to carry around, so you can bring it to another room, and it can be placed on the floor, mounted to a wall, or hung from the ceiling like other projectors.



LG has been investing heavily in 4K with a line of televisions that deliver some of the best visuals in the marketplace. But those televisions are running on OLED technology — something dramatically different than the light that powers the company's projector.



Speaking of that light, LG said that the projector is capable of doling out up to 2,500 lumens, making it the brightest projector from LG. LG has also bundled a couple of 7-watt speakers in the projector if you don't want to worry about hooking up sound and you can plug in everything from HDMI to optical inputs. The projector also works with Bluetooth and USB.



In an interesting twist, the projector also comes with support for LG's webOS, the software it offers in its line of smart TVs. So, you'll be able to stream all your favorite content, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, among others.

LG didn't announce pricing on its new projector. However, the company might at CES 2018, where it's expected to showcase the device.