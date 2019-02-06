New Mac Hack Can Steal Your Passwords: What to Do Now

MacOS has a new serious vulnerability that essentially leaves your computer’s passwords wide open to be stolen by hackers. Its name: KeySteal.
Here you can see it in action:
First reported by technology publication Heise Online, the vulnerability opens a door to steal all passwords in your Mac’s “login” and “System” keychain, which leaves you wide open to attack even if you have security measures like Access Control Lists and System Integrity Protection using Apple’s latest T2 security chip.
The KeySteal exploit was discovered and announced by security researcher Linus Henze, a self-declared macOS and iOS fan who has a record of discovering other vulnerabilities in the past. He is also a member of Sauercloud, a German computer security team that participates in hacking Capture The Flag competitions. In other words: his exploit is most probably not made up, but very real.
The only way to protect your computer’s keychain is to lock the login keychain with an extra password, which will result in macOS asking you for that password each time you try to do almost anything with your computer.
Fortunately, the iCloud keychain is not affected. There are no news about Apple acknowledging this problem yet, but we have contacted them and we update this article with whatever they say.
This is the second big breach in macOS Keychain’s security, which already suffered another serious vulnerability back in September 2017. That opening was closed by Apple, but this one hasn’t yet — and it may not be patched for quite a bit of time.
The reason: Henze is protesting Apple’s lack of security bounties for macOS. While Apple offers rewards to people who find hacking vulnerabilities in iOS, it doesn’t offer the same program for macOS computers. Henze thinks this is dumb and unfair — not to mention indicative of Apple’s lack of serious commitment to their computer OS’ security — and therefore has decided not to share the bug procedure, calling others to do the same.
Establishing security hole bounty programs is a regular practice in the computer industry because it promotes increased security, giving a lot of smart people a reason to invest their time in finding problems. Even Elon Musk’s Tesla has such a program in place to increase the security of his internet-connected electric cars.
dscl . list /Users | grep -v "_\|nobody\|root\|daemon"
finds any hidden accounts use this after the next command
sudo defaults write /Library/Preferences/com.apple.loginwindow Hide500Users -bool NO
disallows hidden accounts to be hidden
defaults read /Library/Preferences/com.apple.loginwindow
Login window data
tail -F /var/log/system.log
follows everything the system is doing, This is how i found the recent google zero day exploit before google did. And it was a brash assumption based on resources and google update timing.
kextstat -kl | awk '!/com\.apple/{printf "%s %s\n", $6, $7}' | open -ef
shows running kexts programs
sudo launchctl unload /System/Library/LaunchDaemons/ssh.plist
shows launch demons
sudo /System/Library/CoreServices/RemoteManagement/ARDAgent.app/Contents/Resources/kickstart -deactivate -configure -access -off
turns remote access off at bootsudo ifconfig en0 ether openssl rand -hex 6 | sed 's/\(..\)/\1:/g; s/.$//' server usage not osx
essentially an ipconfig type command that reveals local information
Here are your port informations
Well Known Ports: 0 through 1023.
Registered Ports: 1024 through 49151.
Dynamic/Private : 49152 through 65535.
sudo nmap -sV -Pn --script=http-malware-host 192.168.0.x (your IP address)
incorrect osx usage some reading required
sudo killall -HUP mDNSResponder;sudo killall mDNSResponderHelper;sudo dscacheutil -flushcache
DNS flush
launchctl list |grep mdworker
reveals mdns data
. You need to do insane amounts of research on these. but in the end sudo tcpdump -n -p -s is most all of what you need to know youre being hacked..
I havent added a wireshark part to my regimen yet but you should.
Then you need a mac os firewall front end, any decent one isnt a fire wall you dont need a literal fire wall you need control over the power of the unix framework behind osx.
murus, icefloor and little snitch.
icefloor is said to be good but murus is said to be better, I tried little snitch and was impressed. But the general consensus is murus is better. Little snitch does geo location, but with hackers thats useless.
Nmap is too powerful you can get in serious trouble using it the wrong way as hackers use it for brute force attacks and ddos. But Nmap can reveal massive amounts on your local network.
http://macappstore.org/?s=nmapBy far the simplest and easiest thing to do is the NSA guidelines and use Murus. Murus will cost you a few weeks but the stuff ive posted was an effort made in a couple years. Especially with nmap.
after all this reset your passwords
Note: I purposefully used unix server code on some of these to force people to research
sudo /System/Library/CoreServices/RemoteManagement/ARDAgent.app/Contents/Resources/kickstart -deactivate -configure -access -off
This generally works to cut out any foot hold they may have gained, I am also behind a hotspot with added security, which really isnt all that helpful but its one step added for them to get through. Next step is a VPN which i am reluctant to do but probably will.
Im not even exaggerating about this servers assault on my ports, at this point its probably tens of thousands of logs from the same IP. i thin my hot spot and fire tab are compromised as they are on the murus firewall logs as blocked incoming. But it worked for a day to mitigate attacks, using my set top box as a stage between my router in hotspot mode. :)
I also monitor every web session with tcpdump, opensnoop and tail syslogs. At this point Murus adaptive port blocking is up to 250 private dynamic ports.
11:06:51.264841 IP 185.87.26.121.80 > 192.168.43.208.58350: Flags , seq 3805495142:3805496582, ack 574178429, win 130, options , length 1440: HTTP
11:06:51.265301 IP 185.87.26.121.80 > 192.168.43.208.58350: Flags , seq 3805496582:3805498022, ack 574178429, win 130, options , length 1440: HTTP
11:06:51.265358 IP 192.168.43.208.58350 > 185.87.26.121.80: Flags , ack 3805498022, win 609, options , length 0
11:06:51.269811 IP 185.87.26.121.80 > 192.168.43.208.58350: Flags , seq 3805498022:3805499462, ack 574178429, win 130, options , length 1440: HTTP
11:06:51.269819 IP 185.87.26.121.80 > 192.168.43.208.58350: Flags , seq 3805499462:3805500902, ack 574178429, win 130, options , length 1440: HTTP
11:06:51.269821 IP 185.87.26.121.80 > 192.168.43.208.58350: Flags , seq 3805500902:3805502342, ack 574178429, win 130, options , length 1440: HTTP
11:06:51.269823 IP 185.87.26.121.80 > 192.168.43.208.58350: Flags , seq 3805502342:3805503782, ack 574178429, win 130, options , length 1440: HTTP
11:06:51.269826 IP 185.87.26.121.80 > 192.168.43.208.58350: Flags , seq 3805503782:3805505222, ack 574178429, win 130, options , length 1440: HTTP
11:06:51.269828 IP 185.87.26.121.80 > 192.168.43.208.58350: Flags , seq 3805505222:3805506662, ack 574178429, win 130, options , length 1440: HTTP
11:06:51.269830 IP 185.87.26.121.80 > 192.168.43.208.58350: Flags , seq 3805506662:3805508102, ack 574178429, win 130, options , length 1440: HTTP
11:06:51.269928 IP 192.168.43.208.58350 > 185.87.26.121.80: Flags , ack 3805500902, win 519, options , length 0
11:06:51.269960 IP 192.168.43.208.58350 > 185.87.26.121.80: Flags , ack 3805503782, win 429, options , length 0
11:06:51.269992 IP 192.168.43.208.58350 > 185.87.26.121.80: Flags , ack 3805506662, win 339, options , length 0
11:06:51.270297 IP 185.87.26.121.80 > 192.168.43.208.58350: Flags , seq 3805508102:3805509542, ack 574178429, win 130, options , length 1440: HTTP
11:06:51.270350 IP 192.168.43.208.58350 > 185.87.26.121.80: Flags , ack 3805509542, win 249, options , length 0
11:06:51.270755 IP 185.87.26.121.80 > 192.168.43.208.58350: Flags , seq 3805509542:3805510982, ack 574178429, win 130, options , length 1440: HTTP
11:06:51.271229 IP 185.87.26.121.80 > 192.168.43.208.58350: Flags , seq 3805510982:3805512422, ack 574178429, win 130, options , length 1440: HTTP
11:06:51.271268 IP 192.168.43.208.58350 > 185.87.26.121.80: Flags , ack 3805512422, win 159, options , length 0
11:06:51.271701 IP 185.87.26.121.80 > 192.168.43.208.58350: Flags , seq 3805512422:3805513862, ack 574178429, win 130, options , length 1440: HTTP
11:06:51.272174 IP 185.87.26.121.80 > 192.168.43.208.58350: Flags , seq 3805513862:3805515302, ack 574178429, win 130, options , length 1440: HTTP
to repair permissions, fyi murus added 100 ports today
ps -A | grep Remote
Gather remote session info
killall "Remote Desktop"
Kill remote desktop
sudo launchctl unload /System/Library/LaunchDaemons/com.apple.screensharing.plist
Kill screen sharing Out put should be service not foundon both the above commands.
ls -la /Users
System wide users info
dscacheutil -q group
Group info
dscl . list /Groups GroupMembership
Members of groups
sudo fs_usage | grep dev
File system usage in the dev folder
sudo fs_usage -f network
File system use on the network
Both are live logs