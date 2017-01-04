Kado's Smartphone Charger Fits in Your Wallet

Chunky smartphone and laptop chargers take up a lot of room in our pockets and bags, making a mess of things. Unless you've got a Kado charger, that is. The company's smartphone charger is as thick as three credit cards, but half as long, and power adapter prongs fold out of its back.



Hands-on Impressions: At CES 2017, when I held the Kado smartphone charger in my closed palm, it felt shocking. I've got enough space for one in my wallet, and the laptop charger could fit easily into even the smallest pouch in my backpack.



Starting Price: $50 (smartphone); $100 (laptop)



Release Date: Spring 2017

Key Specs: Kado smartphone charger is less than 0.2 inches thick, and includes connectors for iPhones and Android devices. The Kado laptop charger is 0.3 inches thick and includes USB Type C cable and changeable tips.



What's New: I've never seen a device charger this small, the smartphone charger makes even Apple's iPhone-charging USB cube look chunky.



Why You Should Care: If you're tired of lugging a huge brick everywhere in order to charge your phone or laptop, the Kado chargers are right for you.



Outlook: Excited and amazed. Wishing for a battery pack this small.