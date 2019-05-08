This Is the iPhone XR 2019 (Allegedly)

Behold the iPhone XR 2019. Allegedly. It looks just as bad as the leaked iPhone 11 — or good, if you’re into the big camera patch — but with one less camera.

After allegedly revealing this year’s new XS, the Professional rumormonger Steve “OnLeaks” Hemmerstoffer says he has the 2019 iPhone XR design.

Published in collaboration with with Indian blog Pricebaba, the phone is just like the 2019 XS: it has the same shape as every other phone since the iPhone 6, there’s a notch on the front, and it has the distinctive 2019 XS rounded square bump on the back.

The only difference is that, instead of a third sensor, there’s a single flash with a microphone hole on top of it. According to these renders — which Hemmerstoffer claim are very real and definitive — the new XR will have two cameras instead of the current single sensor.

This dual-camera setup will probably incorporate two 12 megapixel sensors with wide angles and telephoto lenses with 2x optical zoom.



The blog and Hemmerstoffer claim that the phone will have a 6.1-inch CD panel with the same resolution as the current unit: 1,792 x 828 pixels.

Hemmerstoffer also claims that the phone will be powered by the next silicon from Apple, which is expected to be the A13 Bionic, a 7-nanometer design. It will measure 150.9 x 76.1 x 7.8 millimeters except for the camera bump, which brings the last figure to 8.4 millimeters.

The 2019 iPhones will likely be just as pricey as the 2018 models, which start at $749.

Meanwhile, Google has released the Pixel 3a for half the price. Unless Apple slashes prices, I don’t see anything that will make the 2019 XR or the XS a compelling upgrade.

Credit: OnLeaks/Pricebaba

