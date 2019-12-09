How to Use AirPods: Tips, Tricks and General Instructions

Find Lost AirPods With a Tracking Map

Find My iPhone

As cool as cutting the cord can be, there's going to be a time when you misplace one or both AirPods. Don't panic! Apple has something set up for just this situation.

On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch:

1. Launch the Find My iPhone app.

2. Sign in with your Apple ID and password.

3. Tap your AirPods in the listing.

On your MacBook:

1. Go to your iCloud and sign in with your Apple ID.

2. Open Find iPhone.

3. Click All Devices.

4. Select your AirPods.

From here, you should see a map showing an approximate location of your missing buds. If the AirPods are on, you'll see a green dot on the map if they're powered on and a gray dot if they're out of battery, powered off or out of range of the tracker.

If the dot is green, that means you can use the app to make the buds play a sound. If both buds are lost, you can choose to mute either the left or the right so you can track them down one at a time. If the dot is gray, the app won't be able to find your buds, and you might have to consider forking over the $159 for a new pair or $69 for a single bud.