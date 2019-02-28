How to Play Spotify on Alexa

With more than 71 million subscribers, Spotify is one of the most popular streaming music services, so it's only natural that you'd want to play music using an Alexa-enabled speaker.

You can ask Alexa to play certain songs, artists, genres, playlists and more from Spotify, and even have it lull you to sleep at night. But first you'll have to connect Spotify and Alexa. Here's how.

What you'll need

To get started, you'll need a Spotify Premium account ($9.99/month), as well as an Alexa speaker capable of streaming Spotify. While all of Amazon's Echo devices, as well as some third-party speakers such as the Sonos One, are capable of playing Spotify, not all Alexa-enabled speakers have this feature.

First, you'll need to link your Spotify account to Alexa, and set it as your default music service.





1. In the Alexa app, open the left-hand menu (the three horizontal bars in the upper left), and select Settings.



2. Select Music under the Alexa Preferences subheading.



3. Tap "Link new service."



4. Select "Spotify."

5. The next screen will give you the option to log in using your Facebook credentials or your Spotify account.Press Okay on the next screen.



6. You'll be prompted to grant Alexa Spotify permissions, and agree to terms and conditions. A screen should appear that says your Spotify account has been linked successfully. Press the X in the upper-right corner to close the window.



7. Go back to the Music section of the Alexa settings menu. You should now see that Spotify is linked, with your account name just below the Spotify logo. (It's blacked out here.)Press the button at the bottom that says "Default Services."



8. Select Spotify from the Default Music Library section, and press Done at the bottom of the page.

What you can say

Now, when you ask Alexa to play music, it will automatically play music from Spotify. You can ask Alexa to play specific artists, songs, genres of music, or playlists. Because you had set Spotify as the default music source, it will play music only from Spotify, unless you ask Alexa to play music from a different source, such as Pandora. You can also ask Alexa to raise or lower the volume, skip to the next track, repeat songs and even get information about the song being played. Here is a full list of Alexa music commands.

Play Spotify on Alexa through the app

You can also use the Spotify app to select which Alexa device you want to play music. First, open the Spotify app on your smartphone or tablet.



1. On the bottom of the home screen, it should say the name of the current song, as well as "Devices Available." Press that.

2. Press Devices Available on the next screen that appears.

3. You will see a list of all your connected Alexa devices. Select the one you want to play music, and enjoy your tunes.

