Help Me, Tom's Guide: What's the Best Wireless Gaming Headset?

A few years ago, a wireless gaming setup would have been unthinkably expensive and somewhat unreliable. Now, wireless mice and headsets perform just as well as their corded counterparts (we're still waiting on keyboards, for some reason).

Wireless headsets in particular are a bit more expensive than wired models, but the premium is well worth it. A good wireless headset can not only help you declutter your gaming space, but it can double as a pair of everyday headphones for listening to music, watching movies and bingeing on TV. There are lots of good wireless headsets, but the trick is to find one that has all the features you need.

Andri5411 writes (edited for brevity and clarity):

I'm due for a new gaming headset, and I really wasn't sure what to get. I'm currently rocking a Turtle Beach Z300 Wireless. Since I've been a Turtle Beach person for a while, I don't know much about other gaming headset brands.

Off the top of my head, there are two peripherals that offer exactly what you're looking for: the SteelSeries Arctis 7 and the Logitech G533. They're some of our top-rated wireless headsets, and while I like the Arctis 7 a little better overall, either one would make a worthy replacement for your Z300.

Both the Arctis 7 and the G533 feature flawless wireless fidelity and long battery lives. Both let you listen in either stereo or surround sound and have excellent microphones. And, best of all, both cost $150 (about 202 Australian dollars — although price tends to vary by region).

There are two major differences between the devices, one of which relates to your question on side tone. The Arctis 7 and the G533 both have side-tone monitoring features, so that you can hear yourself talking in group chat. However, to adjust side-tone volume on the G533, you need to use the Logitech Gaming Software; on the Arctis 7, there's a second volume dial on the right ear cup. It's more convenient, although depending on how much you use it, it may be distracting to have two volume dials rather than just one.

The other big difference is that the Arctis 7 has a 3.5 mm audio jack, whereas the G533 connects only via a USB dongle. If you want a headset that you can take with you on a bus or plane, the Arctis 7 is considerably more versatile. If you need a dedicated PC headset, either one is fine.

I'd recommend checking out the reviews on both devices and seeing if either one sounds like a match. You can also read our complete list of Best Gaming Headsets to see if another product sounds better. Good luck!

Credit: SteelSeries



