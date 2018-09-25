Pixel 3 Wallpapers Just Leaked and You Can Get Them Now

Sure, you can’t buy every hot new phone that hits the market. However, more often than not, you can steal their look with the help of some fresh wallpapers.

Google’s Pixel 3 and 3 XL won’t formally debut until Oct. 9 (not that we haven’t seen them in excruciating detail already), but the phones’ wallpapers are available now, thanks to MySmartPrice, which leaked the files from an anonymous source.

Static versions of all of the Pixel 3’s wallpapers are available through this Google Drive link. Just browsing the list, we can see an assortment of abstract backgrounds, some top-down Google Earth-style shots of land and water and mystifying images of the universe.



However, if you’re one of the lucky few to have a phone running Android Pie and the Google Wallpapers app, you don’t have to settle for boring stationary scenes — you can use the live wallpaper variants instead. To do that, you’ll want to download the .apk file at the top of the Drive folder, and sideload it on your device.

Before you can do that, though, you’ll have to allow your phone to install software from unknown sources, through an option in Android’s Security menu. Once the update is installed, you’ll want to switch that setting back, as keeping your phone open to files from unknown sources considerably compromises its security.

And that’s all there is to it. Now, perhaps you won’t look at your first- or second-generation Pixel with such tired eyes. In fact, you could even get the static versions onto an iPhone XS or XS Max if you have one, for some serious brand confusion.