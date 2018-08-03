Google Maps Tracking Gets Even Creepier with Battery Life Meter

Google Maps has just become far more interesting — and creepy.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Italian blog Mobile World has discovered an update to Google Maps that lets you see how much battery life someone you're tracking through the service has left. So, when you're in Google Maps and you want to see where the person is, you'll see another indicator that says they have a certain percentage of battery life left on their phones before it dies.

There's nothing you can do with the feature and most times, it's something you might see and think nothing of. But as BGR, which earlier reported on the feature, points out, it might also be an extremely useful function.

In most cases, trackers like the one in Google Maps are used to track people that are important to you. If you want to know where your kids are or whether they've gotten home from school, you can boot up the app and see their exact location on a map. It's really handy. But the battery life indicator gives you even more actionable information.

(Image credit: Mobile World)

Let's say, for instance, that your son or daughter's battery life is running low. You can call them or text them and advise that they plug in their phone to up their battery life.

Still, like anything else in the tech world, there are some privacy implications. And some people might not like the idea of people knowing how much battery life they have left. After all, who hasn't said that their phone has died when not wanting to talk to someone?

Google Maps' new feature is being rolled out globally to users now.

