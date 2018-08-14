Galaxy Note 9 Display Breaks Records in New Test

Samsung is offering the very best smartphone display on store shelves with its Galaxy Note 9, new data reveals.



The folks over at DisplayMate, an organization that analyzes display quality in devices, revealed that the Galaxy Note 9 has broken "numerous" records for display quality. The device's screen has "very high absolute color accuracy" that is "visually indistinguishable from perfect," DisplayMate reported. Better yet, its color accuracy is substantially better than what you'd find in the Galaxy Note 8.

The Galaxy Note 9 also set records for brightness by being 27 percent brighter and having 32 percent higher contrast than the Galaxy Note 8. It also set a peak luminance record, had the best color accuracy DisplayMate ever tested, and had precious few shifts in color accuracy and brightness, even when you view the device's screen on an off angle.

"The Galaxy Note9 is the most innovative and high performance Smartphone display that we have ever Lab tested, breaking and establishing many new Display Performance Records that are listed above," DisplayMate wrote in its report.

When it was all said and done, DisplayMate awarded the Galaxy Note 9's screen a grade of A+.

In our testing, we found that the Note 9 it reproduces 224 percent of the sRGB color gamut, topping the Galaxy Note 8 (204.8 percent) and the iPhone X (128.5 percent) with ease. Still, the Galaxy S9+ topped them all with a 231 percent reproduction of the sRGB color gamut.

When we tested the true-to-life hue accuracy, we found that the Note 9 captured a Delta-E rating of 0.34 (the closer to 0 the scores are, the more accurate they are). It easily topped the Note 8's score of 0.5, but couldn't quite match the iPhone X's Delta-E score of 0.27.

Still, we were overall pleased with the Galaxy Note 9 and awarded it a score of 8 out of 10. We took some points off for its high price, which starts at $999, and Bixby's still-less-than-ideal performance.