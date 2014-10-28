Trending

Motorola Droid Turbo Specs vs iPhone 6, Galaxy S5, Nexus 6

By

Motorola finally released the Droid Turbo for Verizon, boasting a 48-hour battery life and a 21MP camera - but how do its specs stack up?

The newest addition to Motorola’s Droid family finally is here - the Droid Turbo was officially released today and will be available on October 30 to Verizon customers starting at $199 on contract. The news comes after months of anticipation and multiple leaks with photos showing the Moto X-style smartphone that takes the place of last year’s Droid Ultra. While it won’t ship with Android Lollipop, the new phone boasts some impressive specs, including a touted 48-hour battery life and a 21MP camera.

Here’s how the Droid Turbo stacks up against its competitors:


Droid TurboNexus 6Galaxy Note 4iPhone 6Galaxy S5
Starting PriceStarting at $199Currently unknown$299Starting at $199$99
CPU2.7GHz Snapdragon 805 processor2.7GHz Snapdragon 805 processor2.7GHz Snapdragon 805 processor
64-bit Apple A8 processor/M8 motion co-processor2.5-GHz Snapdragon 801 processor
OSAndroid 4.4 KitKatAndroid 5.0 LollipopAndroid 4.4 KitKatiOS 8Android 4.4 KitKat
Screen Size5.2-inch, Quad HD, AMOLED5.96-inch, Quad HD, AMOLED5.7-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED4.7-inch, 1080p
5..1-inch, 1080p, Super AMOLED
Resolution1440 x 2560
1440 x 2560
1440 x 2560
1334 x 750
1920 x 1080
RAM3GB3GB3GB1GB (estimated)

2GB
Internal StorageUp to 64GBUp to 64GB32GBup to 128GB16GB
Expandable StorageNoneNoneUp to 128GBNoneUp to 128GB
Front Camera2MP2MP3.7MP1.2MP2MP
Rear Camera21MP13MP16MP8MP
16MP
Battery Lifeestimated 48 hoursestimated 24 hours on a full charge8:427:429:42
Connectivity802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11ac 2x2 (MIMO)802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Special Featuresvoice control, Moto Display, twist gestures for camera, Droid Zap for photo sharingTurbo Charger, Magnetometer, Ambient light sensor, BarometerFinger Sensor, Gesture, RGB ambient light, Barometer, AccelerometerWi-Fi Calling, Digital Image Stablization, Fingerprint scannerFingerprint Sensor, Heart Rate Monitor
AccessoriesAndroid Wear (presumably)Android Wear (presumably)Samsung Galaxy GearApple WatchSamsung Galaxy Gear

Design

At a glance, the Droid Turbo looks very similar to the Moto X, which would make sense since it’s currently the Motorola phone to beat in terms of design. However this smartphone has some slight differences that make it distinctly Droid: it’s got a flatter back with a crosshatch pattern made with Metallized Fiber Glass or Ballistic Nylon, and a capacitive key design, making the entire handset taller than the Moto X. The Droid Turbo will come in red and black, both reinforced with Kevlar, and the black one made with Ballistic Nylon.

Display

In its taller frame, the Droid Turbo packs a 5.2-inch, 1440 x 2560 resolution display protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It’s certainly on par in terms of resolution with its top competitors, and while it’s not as big as the forthcoming Nexus 6 (5.96 inch) or the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (5.7 inches), it’ll give you more screen space than the iPhone 6 (4.7 inches), Galaxy S5 (5.1 inches), and HTC One M8 (5.0 inches).

Verizon is also offering an protection perk: the carrier will replace cracked or broken screens for for the first two years for Droid Turbo owners, both on contract and not.

Camera

The Droid Turbo has a 21-MP rear camera that captures 4K video at up to 24 frames per second, and features an LED flash, Quick Capture (the twist gesture to launch the camera), auto HDR, and slow-motion video. Though there are many Android phones with great cameras, we’ve already seen in our hands-on that the Turbo can take some stellar shots.

Battery

Arguably the best feature of the Droid Turbo is its battery life - if it holds up. Motorola claims the Turbo’s 3,900 mAh battery can get 48 hours of battery life on a single change, which is an exciting prospect, albeit unlikely. With Turbo Charge, the Droid Turbo promises get 8 hours of power with just a 15-minute charge. We’re going to have to run our battery tests to see if the Turbo really lasts as long as Motorola claims.

Features

Like the Moto X, the Droid Turbo has some of Motorola’s distinct features, like Moto Display which shows you your notifications on the display without waking up the phone. It also has Moto Voice, which lets you control the Turbo with set voice commands.

Shutterbug Verizon customers will get a handy feature in the Turbo - the Droid Zap app lets you quickly share photos and videos with people nearby. Other Zap features include Zap to TV, which beams content to Chromecasts directly from the handset, and Zap to Voice, which lets you use voice commands to control Zap sharing.

Bottom Line

We’re very interested to test out the Droid Turbo’s 48-hour battery claim, and we want to take its powerful camera for a spin to test its limits. Judging only on specs, the Droid Turbo is solid competition for all the major smartphone players - but this holiday season will determine which smartphone consumers prefer over all others. The Motorola Droid Turbo will be available starting October 30 with a Verizon contract for $199 (32GB) or $249 (64GB).

  • Niva 28 October 2014 18:44
    Moto X Play will be the GSM version of this phone available on AT&T and T-Mobile networks. Funny how prices listed in the article were for contracts. No indication of how much this phone will retail for but expect ~$550.

    I'm waiting until it gets upgraded to Android 5.0, this is what the next Nexus should have been instead of the 6" monster.
