Apple Gets Sued by Motorola Over Phone Patents

War of the phone patents.

Motorola's experienced a revitalization thanks to its recent Android handsets, and with some fight now flowing through the company's veins, it is going on the legal offensive against Apple.

Specifically, it's Motorola Mobility that filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) alleging that Apple’s iPhone, iPad, iTouch and certain Mac computers infringe Motorola patents. Motorola Mobility also filed patent infringement complaints against Apple in the Northern District of Illinois and the Southern District of Florida.

Overall, Motorola Mobility’s three complaints include 18 patents, which relate to "early-stage innovations" developed by Motorola found on many of Apple’s core products and associated services, including:

  • MobileMe
  • App Store
  • WCDMA (3G)
  • GPRS
  • 802.11
  • antenna design
  • wireless email
  • proximity sensing
  • software application management
  • location-based services
  • multi-device synchronization

Motorola Mobility has requested that the ITC commence an investigation into Apple’s use of Motorola’s patents and, among other things, issue an Exclusion Order barring Apple’s importation of infringing products, prohibiting further sales of infringing products that have already been imported, and halting the marketing, advertising, demonstration and warehousing of inventory for distribution and use of such imported products in the United States. In court, Motorola Mobility has requested that Apple cease using the technology and provide compensation for past infringement.

Given that we're already in the fourth generation of iPhone, what took Motorola so long before it sprang into action? According to Motorola, it tried to come to terms with Apple and this latest move was the last straw.

Kirk Dailey, corporate vice president of intellectual property at Motorola Mobility, explained, “After Apple’s late entry into the telecommunications market, we engaged in lengthy negotiations, but Apple has refused to take a license. We had no choice but to file these complaints to halt Apple’s continued infringement. Motorola will continue to take all necessary steps to protect its R&D and intellectual property, which are critical to the company’s business.”

Apple has yet to respond.

45 Comments Comment from the forums
  • spentshells 07 October 2010 17:17
    good and I hope they win
  • alikum 07 October 2010 17:19
    In your face, Apple! Although those so called patents look like common stuff we have on most smart phones, I still think that it's good that Apple is getting a taste of its own medicine.
  • rantoc 07 October 2010 17:23
    Apple innovation at its best - Abuse others without paying up.

    Only surprice was that the "antenna design" in the list, Motorola usualy has quite good reception levels while Ip4 has the worst in most tests.
  • belardo 07 October 2010 17:28
    MS sues HTC, Moto sues Apple, Apple sues MS, MS sues google...

    Its all some sort of perverted circle jerk, really.
  • 07 October 2010 17:47
    Tag, you're sued!
  • x3style 07 October 2010 17:53
    Copyright and Patenting at it's best. Slowing human progress since 1709 and 1790, in favor of personal gain. A big hoppedi whop for civilization.
  • alidan 07 October 2010 17:59
    x3styleCopyright and Patenting at it's best. Slowing human progress since 1709 and 1790, in favor of personal gain. A big hoppedi whop for civilization.
    patents aren't to bad, i believe that after so many years they go public and free for everyone to use.

    but because of mikey mouse, we have a 75 year wait on copyright, which use to be 25 years.
  • DjEaZy 07 October 2010 18:02
    ... antenna design??? then motorola is to blame for iPhone's antenagate? LOL...
    Reply
  • dan117 07 October 2010 18:26
    Motorola should have made a patent for bad signal when holding a phone normally.
    Patent trolling lol.
  • belardo 07 October 2010 18:27
    Then apple can sue Moto for the bad antenna design!
