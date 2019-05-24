Killer Deal: TCL's Awesome 6 Series TV Is Now $600 Off

Memorial Day weekend is here and as expected — we're seeing some of the year's best TV deals. Sure, Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner and will likely bring another wave of TV deals, but if you need a TV stat — we've found the perfect sale.



Walmart has the TCL 6 Series 65-inch 4K Roku TV (65R617) on sale for $700. (Amazon offers the same price). Normally, priced at $1,300, that's a whopping $600 off and the best price we've ever seen for this Editor's Choice TV.

The 65-inch set features excellent performance, better backlighting than its predecessor, and everything we love about Roku's platform. It also supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR formats.

In our labs, the Editor's Choice TCL 6-Series offered video quality that's on par with pricier units like the Sony X900F and the midrange Vizio M65-E0. The TV sports two 8-watt speakers that also provide strong volume and a surprisingly good amount of bass. Although its off-angle viewing could be better, it's an amazing bargain and the TV to beat if you're looking for a great value.



