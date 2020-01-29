Best gaming mouse pads 2020

The best gaming mouse for your setup could cost up to $150. To protect your purchase with one of the best gaming mouse pads costs only a little bit more. Whether you're kicking back with one of the best PC games or simply working through a productivity project, these inexpensive accessories can make your whole PC experience a lot better.

Of the models I tested, I liked the Turtle Beach Drift the best. It's unpretentious, elegant and, best of all, cheap. However, models from Razer, SteelSeries and Corsair tested similarly well.

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide)

1. Turtle Beach Drift

The best gaming mouse pad

Material: Soft | Size: Variable | Thickness: 0.1 inches

Today's best Turtle Beach Large Drift Fast Premium and deals 17 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Turtle Beach Drift Mousepad... Amazon *Free* trial £28.70 View

Inexpensive

Different sizes available

Straightforward

No bells and whistles

The Turtle Beach Drift is the best gaming mouse pad that I've tested so far. Its beauty is in its simplicity. This microfiber mouse pad is smooth up front, with embroidered edges and a resistant back to keep it from moving around. There's a pleasant red Turtle Beach logo to give it a little zest, but other than that, it's pretty straightforward — just pick the size that's best for your setup, and let fly. The Drift worked well across all genres I tried, and the embroidered edges always let me know when I was running up against the edge of the pad and had to reset my hand.

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide)

2. SteelSeries QcK Mouse Pad

Gaming mouse pad with different sizes

Material: Soft | Size: Variable | Thickness: Variable

Today's best SteelSeries QcK Gaming and deals 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ STEELSERIES QcK Gaming Surface Currys PC World Business £9.98 View SteelSeries Surface QcK Mini... 365games.co.uk £10.49 View SteelSeries QcK Mouse Pad -... Ebuyer £10.98 View SteelSeries QcK Cloth/Rubber... Laptops Direct £11.97 View Show More Deals

Many different sizes

Durable

Doesn't cost much

Very plain visually

If you like having a lot of options, the SteelSeries QcK Mouse Pad is a good place to start. The standard version of this mouse pad is small enough for a desktop and thick enough to support a wrist, but with no embroidered edges and only a small, white SteelSeries logo in the corner. You can get it in a variety of sizes, shapes and thicknesses, which should fit your setup no matter how much space you have. I was able to play at the top of my game for Titanfall, Heart of the Swarm and Assassin’s Creed Unity, thanks to its smooth surface, and choosing the right size for my desk made a big difference.

3. Corsair MM250 Champion Series

Best big gaming mouse pad

Material: Soft | Size: 17.7 x 15.7 inches | Thickness: 0.2 inches

Today's best Corsair MM250 and deals 7 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Corsair MM250 Champion Soft... Scan £16.99 View

Large footprint

Comfortable surface

Not too expensive

Won't fit on many desks

The Corsair MM250 tends to work best with Corsair mice, but it's a good choice for those who need a large, square-ish mouse pad with plenty of room for low DPI mice. With a soft surface, a huge 17.7 x 15.7 footprint and a reasonable price ($23, when not on sale), the Corsair MM250 could prove useful to FPS gamers who prefer dragging a mouse across a long surface rather than losing precision by upping their DPI levels. It's resistant enough to facilitate most gameplay styles, and if you have a Corsair mouse, you can even tune your peripheral to match the surface perfectly.





(Image credit: Razer)

4. Razer Firefly V2

The best RGB gaming mouse pad

Material: Hard | Size: 14.0 x 10.8 inches | Thickness: 0.1 inches

Today's best Razer FireFly RGB deals 766 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ RAZER Firefly Hard Gaming... Currys PC World Business £45.98 View Razer Firefly Chroma LED Hard... Laptops Direct £49.97 View Razer Firefly Mouse Pad Microsoft £64.99 View

Pretty RGB lighting

Syncs with other Razer gear

Heavy-duty hard surface

Expensive

The Razer Firefly V2 is an electronic mouse pad that features a hard surface and LED lights around the edges, with full Chroma capabilities (16.8 million colors). The mouse pad syncs with other Razer Chroma peripherals, like the DeathAdder mouse and BlackWidow keyboard, to display intricate color patterns. Like previous versions of the mouse pad, the Firefly V2 features a bright LED strip, a hard surface — and a high price. But this time around, you also get smart home integration with colored light bulbs, as well as a mouse cable holder to help keep wires out of your way.

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide)

5. Logitech G240

Best cheap gaming mouse pad

Material: Soft | Size: 13.4 x 11.0 inches | Thickness: > 0.1 inches

Extremely thin

Cheap

Simple

May wear out over time

The Logitech G240 is one of the simplest gaming mouse pads out there, which, in my estimation, also makes it a contender for the best gaming mouse pad out there. The entire apparatus is a slip of black cloth with a little resistant fabric on the back to prevent it from slipping. With no embroidered edges and a blue Logitech G logo near the bottom, the G420 is exactly what it appears to be: a soft surface for your mouse that should help your peripheral glide across your desktop as you play. I used the G240 for the longest of any mouse pads we tested, and have played dozens of games on it over the course of many months. So far, I have no complaints about the way it handles any titles.

6. HyperX Fury S Speed Edition (X-Large)

Best extra-large gaming mouse pad

Material: Soft | Size: 35.4 x 16.5 inches | Thickness: 0.2 inches

Extremely large

Pretty design

Relatively inexpensive

Too big for most desks



If you've got a lot of real estate on your desk, consider the HyperX Fury S in its X-Large configuration. You can slap down your keyboard and mouse on top of it — in addition to a headset stand, a headset and a controller, with some room left over for knickknacks. Apart from its gargantuan size, the Fury S is also comfortable, inexpensive and helps your mouse glide around with ease, whether you're playing competitively or for yourself. The speed edition has an attractive red design in front, but you can also opt for the standard edition if you'd prefer a plain black design.

What to look for in a gaming mouse pad

Before you buy a gaming mouse pad, you should know that you may not need one. Most modern gaming mice possess a feature known as surface calibration. Using this feature, the mouse's sensor will detect what kind of surface you're playing on and adjust its feedback accordingly. As such, practically any surface can be the best gaming mouse pad.

When hunting for a mouse pad, there are only a few major factors to keep in mind: material, thickness and size. Some companies, such as SteelSeries, offer sizes ranging from mini (9.8 x 8.3 inches) to XXL (36 x 18 inches), which suit gamers who either have limited desk space or play at very low dots-per-inch (DPI) sensitivities and need much more space than the average user. Other users prefer enormous mouse pads so that they can rest their keyboards on them as well.

Other mouse pads, like the Razer Firefly, are unlike anything else on the market, and combine expensive electronics with otherwise-simple pads. No matter which one you pick up, you might want to consider using a wrist rest as well; gaming mouse pads facilitate the movement of mice, and aren't generally thick enough to make your wrist significantly more comfortable than it would be if you were to rest it on your desk.

Charging mouse pads

The Logitech PowerPlay system introduced a new kind of mouse pad: one that charges mice as you use them. Razer followed suit with the Mamba Hyperflux. We don't recommend either system without some caveats, but they're worth looking into if you insist on wireless setups.

How we test gaming mouse pads

Mouse pads usually require no setup (save for ones with electronic components, like the Razer Firefly). Just flop them down on your desk, straighten them out and you're done. As such, the only thing we evaluate is how well they perform in-game.

To test a mouse pad's game performance, we run it through a number of different games — including first-person shooters, real-time strategy titles and massively multiplayer online experiences — to get a feel for it across different genres.

Do you really need a mouse pad?

Mouse pads are not as vital as they once were. On mice with surface tuning, a mouse pad is often ancillary, especially if you have a smooth, even, resilient surface underneath. Wooden desks can stand up to most mice, as can formica, stone, and other opaque materials. (Glass will not work, however.)



On the other hand, if you play competitive games — or are simply rough on your mouse — you could damage either your peripheral or the surface underneath it. In cases like this a $10 mouse pad could save you from having to sink hundreds into a new desk. In my experience, the average mouse and desk surface are totally harmless to one another, but a good gaming mouse can last for years. If you're going to invest $80 in a top-of-the-line peripheral, another $10 or $20 will not hurt in the grand scheme of things.