Best gaming mouse pads 2020

The best gaming mouse for your setup could cost up to $150. To protect your purchase with one of the best gaming mouse pads costs only a little bit more. Whether you're kicking back with one of the best PC games or simply working through a productivity project, these inexpensive accessories can make your whole PC experience a lot better.
Of the models I tested, I liked the Turtle Beach Drift the best. It's unpretentious, elegant and, best of all, cheap. However, models from Razer, SteelSeries and Corsair tested similarly well.
1. Turtle Beach Drift
The best gaming mouse pad
Material: Soft | Size: Variable | Thickness: 0.1 inches
The Turtle Beach Drift is the best gaming mouse pad that I've tested so far. Its beauty is in its simplicity. This microfiber mouse pad is smooth up front, with embroidered edges and a resistant back to keep it from moving around. There's a pleasant red Turtle Beach logo to give it a little zest, but other than that, it's pretty straightforward — just pick the size that's best for your setup, and let fly. The Drift worked well across all genres I tried, and the embroidered edges always let me know when I was running up against the edge of the pad and had to reset my hand.
2. SteelSeries QcK Mouse Pad
Gaming mouse pad with different sizes
Material: Soft | Size: Variable | Thickness: Variable
If you like having a lot of options, the SteelSeries QcK Mouse Pad is a good place to start. The standard version of this mouse pad is small enough for a desktop and thick enough to support a wrist, but with no embroidered edges and only a small, white SteelSeries logo in the corner. You can get it in a variety of sizes, shapes and thicknesses, which should fit your setup no matter how much space you have. I was able to play at the top of my game for Titanfall, Heart of the Swarm and Assassin’s Creed Unity, thanks to its smooth surface, and choosing the right size for my desk made a big difference.
3. Corsair MM250 Champion Series
Best big gaming mouse pad
Material: Soft | Size: 17.7 x 15.7 inches | Thickness: 0.2 inches
The Corsair MM250 tends to work best with Corsair mice, but it's a good choice for those who need a large, square-ish mouse pad with plenty of room for low DPI mice. With a soft surface, a huge 17.7 x 15.7 footprint and a reasonable price ($23, when not on sale), the Corsair MM250 could prove useful to FPS gamers who prefer dragging a mouse across a long surface rather than losing precision by upping their DPI levels. It's resistant enough to facilitate most gameplay styles, and if you have a Corsair mouse, you can even tune your peripheral to match the surface perfectly.
4. Razer Firefly V2
The best RGB gaming mouse pad
Material: Hard | Size: 14.0 x 10.8 inches | Thickness: 0.1 inches
The Razer Firefly V2 is an electronic mouse pad that features a hard surface and LED lights around the edges, with full Chroma capabilities (16.8 million colors). The mouse pad syncs with other Razer Chroma peripherals, like the DeathAdder mouse and BlackWidow keyboard, to display intricate color patterns. Like previous versions of the mouse pad, the Firefly V2 features a bright LED strip, a hard surface — and a high price. But this time around, you also get smart home integration with colored light bulbs, as well as a mouse cable holder to help keep wires out of your way.
5. Logitech G240
Best cheap gaming mouse pad
Material: Soft | Size: 13.4 x 11.0 inches | Thickness: > 0.1 inches
The Logitech G240 is one of the simplest gaming mouse pads out there, which, in my estimation, also makes it a contender for the best gaming mouse pad out there. The entire apparatus is a slip of black cloth with a little resistant fabric on the back to prevent it from slipping. With no embroidered edges and a blue Logitech G logo near the bottom, the G420 is exactly what it appears to be: a soft surface for your mouse that should help your peripheral glide across your desktop as you play. I used the G240 for the longest of any mouse pads we tested, and have played dozens of games on it over the course of many months. So far, I have no complaints about the way it handles any titles.
6. HyperX Fury S Speed Edition (X-Large)
Best extra-large gaming mouse pad
Material: Soft | Size: 35.4 x 16.5 inches | Thickness: 0.2 inches
If you've got a lot of real estate on your desk, consider the HyperX Fury S in its X-Large configuration. You can slap down your keyboard and mouse on top of it — in addition to a headset stand, a headset and a controller, with some room left over for knickknacks. Apart from its gargantuan size, the Fury S is also comfortable, inexpensive and helps your mouse glide around with ease, whether you're playing competitively or for yourself. The speed edition has an attractive red design in front, but you can also opt for the standard edition if you'd prefer a plain black design.
What to look for in a gaming mouse pad
Before you buy a gaming mouse pad, you should know that you may not need one. Most modern gaming mice possess a feature known as surface calibration. Using this feature, the mouse's sensor will detect what kind of surface you're playing on and adjust its feedback accordingly. As such, practically any surface can be the best gaming mouse pad.
When hunting for a mouse pad, there are only a few major factors to keep in mind: material, thickness and size. Some companies, such as SteelSeries, offer sizes ranging from mini (9.8 x 8.3 inches) to XXL (36 x 18 inches), which suit gamers who either have limited desk space or play at very low dots-per-inch (DPI) sensitivities and need much more space than the average user. Other users prefer enormous mouse pads so that they can rest their keyboards on them as well.
Other mouse pads, like the Razer Firefly, are unlike anything else on the market, and combine expensive electronics with otherwise-simple pads. No matter which one you pick up, you might want to consider using a wrist rest as well; gaming mouse pads facilitate the movement of mice, and aren't generally thick enough to make your wrist significantly more comfortable than it would be if you were to rest it on your desk.
Charging mouse pads
The Logitech PowerPlay system introduced a new kind of mouse pad: one that charges mice as you use them. Razer followed suit with the Mamba Hyperflux. We don't recommend either system without some caveats, but they're worth looking into if you insist on wireless setups.
How we test gaming mouse pads
Mouse pads usually require no setup (save for ones with electronic components, like the Razer Firefly). Just flop them down on your desk, straighten them out and you're done. As such, the only thing we evaluate is how well they perform in-game.
To test a mouse pad's game performance, we run it through a number of different games — including first-person shooters, real-time strategy titles and massively multiplayer online experiences — to get a feel for it across different genres.
Do you really need a mouse pad?
Mouse pads are not as vital as they once were. On mice with surface tuning, a mouse pad is often ancillary, especially if you have a smooth, even, resilient surface underneath. Wooden desks can stand up to most mice, as can formica, stone, and other opaque materials. (Glass will not work, however.)
On the other hand, if you play competitive games — or are simply rough on your mouse — you could damage either your peripheral or the surface underneath it. In cases like this a $10 mouse pad could save you from having to sink hundreds into a new desk. In my experience, the average mouse and desk surface are totally harmless to one another, but a good gaming mouse can last for years. If you're going to invest $80 in a top-of-the-line peripheral, another $10 or $20 will not hurt in the grand scheme of things.