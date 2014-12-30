iPhone 6 Mini Coming in 2015 (Report)

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are Apple's biggest, most powerful smartphones yet, but there might be something on the way for those who prefer the company's bite-sized handsets of old. Apple is rumored to be working on an iPhone 6 Mini, which could bring the iPhone 6's design and features to a 4-inch frame sometime in 2015.

This report comes by way of a Zacks.com blog on Nasdaq, which claims that Apple will release a smaller iPhone 6 if it can guarantee the company at least 10 million units per year. Zacks.com claims that an iPhone 6 Mini would aim to win over shoppers who haven't adopted an iPhone 6 due to the device's price tag and larger size.

Apple's older iPhone 5s ($99 on-contract) and iPhone 5c (free on-contract) already cater to consumers who want an affordable, 4-inch iPhone, but it still might make sense for Apple to launch an iPhone 6 Mini. The iPhone 6 marked a design shift towards thinner, curvier edges and a more seamless back panel, a style that would lend itself well to a palm-sized handset.

A miniature iPhone 6 could also retain the faster A8 processor and improved iSight camera of its big brothers, which would give shoppers the option of a small iPhone that doesn't sacrifice functionality.

Apple has never offered three notably different iPhones in a single generation, but the company seems to be growing more and more keen on shaking things up. The iPhone 6 Plus marked Apple's first foray into the ever-expanding phablet market, and the hardware giant will be taking its inaugural dive into wearables with next year's Apple Watch. We could be hearing "first" from Apple a whole lot in 2015, so stay tuned for any official announcements.

