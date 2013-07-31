Trending

Rumored Kindle Fire HD Specs Sound Amazing

Rumored specs are painting quite a pretty picture.

Earlier this month, we got wind of rumors that Amazon planned to release three new Kindles this fall. Amazon announced new versions of the Kindle and the 7-inch Kindle Fire (pictured right) as well as its brand new Kindle Paperwhite in September of last year. With September 2013 nearly upon us, the rumor mill is alive with reports of the next generation Kindle Fire tablets.

The latest on the rumored next generation Kindle Fire comes from Boy Genius Report, which says Amazon is going to take things to a whole new level with the new Kindle Fire. "If you think the new Nexus 7 is impressive, just wait until you see what Amazon is preparing to debut this fall," BGR's Zach Epstein writes.

So, what can we expect from the new Kindle Fire? BGR says that along with the 1,920 x 1,200 pixel display we heard about a few weeks ago, the new 7-inch Kindle Fire HD will pack 2 GB of RAM, up to 64 GB of storage, a front-facing camera and a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 (MSM8974) SoC complete with four Krait 400 CPUs and Adreno 330 graphics. BGR cites sources that say prototypes are clocked at approximately 2 GHz. The 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD will feature the same internals as its smaller brother along with a 2,560 x 1,600 HD display, and a rear-facing camera with an 8-megapixel lens. It's thought that these new Kindles will also feature an overhaul in terms of aesthetics, too.

Though there's no official word on the devices (or even a launch event to unveil them) from Amazon, BGR's sources are saying we'll see them in the fall. No doubt Amazon doesn't want to miss out on that all-important holiday shopping season.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • slomo4sho 30 July 2013 23:18
    Still waiting for mSD support and a removable battery :)
  • eklipz330 30 July 2013 23:20
    omg if this is true, and if the kindle supports google play, it's over for that price range.
  • tului 31 July 2013 00:22
    Be nice to have CM 10.2 on this
  • comedie 31 July 2013 00:40
    No memory slot means it is useless to me for serving up media for me when I travel, since there is no wifi/internet available. Nook is best thing out there for that, with 96GB total on mine now. Most of these tablets have no memory slot, which is pretty dumb I think.
  • wemakeourfuture 31 July 2013 02:21
    Reason they don't have additional memory slots is memory put into devices tends to be dramatically slower than in-built memory which cause the average user to think the device isn't good instead of the memory being used.

    On the business side its about margins.

    New SD cards are out with +250MB read/write which may lead to addressing the first point but not the second.
  • whyso 31 July 2013 03:37
    If this is an open device (not bound to amazon or anything) at a good price without any major flaws then they have a winner.
  • w8gaming 31 July 2013 10:07
    I do not know how Android vendors can keep the price of high spec devices so low. If Microsoft still cannot wake up to the fact that Office means nothing when comparing with such a low price, high spec devices, and start offering cheap device at similar price range, they will always be a distant number 3 player in mobile space for the foreseeable future. And with that, it will not bode well for their alliance with Nokia.
  • somebodyspecial 31 July 2013 14:10
    So S800 can't do 2.3ghz in a tablet?

    Also, at 2560x1600 gaming on the 8.9 is a no go, just like my dad's nexus 10. They should make tablets 1920x1200 or 1080p. What a waste. Fonts are so stinking small I can't read them in games on my dad's nexus and i have 20/15 vision...LOL. I'm guessing the same can be said about 1920x1200 on a 7in. But I guess these things are for reading or videos so maybe it doesn't matter. Google needs to get on the bandwagon and release an OS that you can change resolutions in (like set a nexus 10 to 720p for a game or something). Until they get resolutions working (other than native only) gaming will be hurt on these things. Avernum/Avadon for instance play in puny windows and are unreadable.
  • TeKEffect 31 July 2013 14:42
    "No memory slot means it is useless to me for serving up media for me when I travel, since there is no wifi/internet available. Nook is best thing out there for that, with 96GB total on mine now. Most of these tablets have no memory slot, which is pretty dumb I think."

    96GB on a tablet. I think you might be the minority.
  • quotas47 31 July 2013 19:41
    @slomo4sho
    Unfortunately if you held your breath, I think you'd die.
