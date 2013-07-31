Rumored Kindle Fire HD Specs Sound Amazing

Earlier this month, we got wind of rumors that Amazon planned to release three new Kindles this fall. Amazon announced new versions of the Kindle and the 7-inch Kindle Fire (pictured right) as well as its brand new Kindle Paperwhite in September of last year. With September 2013 nearly upon us, the rumor mill is alive with reports of the next generation Kindle Fire tablets.

The latest on the rumored next generation Kindle Fire comes from Boy Genius Report, which says Amazon is going to take things to a whole new level with the new Kindle Fire. "If you think the new Nexus 7 is impressive, just wait until you see what Amazon is preparing to debut this fall," BGR's Zach Epstein writes.

So, what can we expect from the new Kindle Fire? BGR says that along with the 1,920 x 1,200 pixel display we heard about a few weeks ago, the new 7-inch Kindle Fire HD will pack 2 GB of RAM, up to 64 GB of storage, a front-facing camera and a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 (MSM8974) SoC complete with four Krait 400 CPUs and Adreno 330 graphics. BGR cites sources that say prototypes are clocked at approximately 2 GHz. The 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD will feature the same internals as its smaller brother along with a 2,560 x 1,600 HD display, and a rear-facing camera with an 8-megapixel lens. It's thought that these new Kindles will also feature an overhaul in terms of aesthetics, too.

Though there's no official word on the devices (or even a launch event to unveil them) from Amazon, BGR's sources are saying we'll see them in the fall. No doubt Amazon doesn't want to miss out on that all-important holiday shopping season.