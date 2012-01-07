Rumor: Xbox 720 and PS4 Appearing at E3 2012

While we're currently obsessing over CES 2012, the rumor mill is also peering six months ahead to June where the Xbox 720 and PlayStation 4 will reportedly offer a small brief appearance.
The news arrives after Nintendo insiders claimed last week that Satoru Iwata & Co. is building Apple-like app and ebook stores for the upcoming Wii U console. There's a strong possibility that these two features will be Nintendo's big selling point during the gaming tradeshow this summer. There's even talk that Nintendo will provide solid launch details, including a lineup of games available at day one.
But for the record, we actually expect to see some kind of hint about Microsoft's console next week as the company talks about Windows 8 and likely Windows Phone 8. The CEA even hinted to this focus last month after Microsoft said that it was pulling out of the show, claiming that the Redmond company will focus "quite a bit on Windows Phone and its Xbox / entertainment story."
A leaked Microsoft roadmap published back in October claims that Microsoft will release the Xbox SDK while announcing the 3rd generation Kinect titles during E3 2012. The third-generation Xbox console isn't slated to make a full debut until E3 2013. With that in mind, consumers should expect a mere taste in June that will likely focus on gaming across the three Microsoft platforms, and a release of the next-gen Xbox SDK so that developers can get started. According to MCV, third-party publishing sources claim the firm had signaled to partners that it will detail its next-generation console plans during the show.
As for the PlayStation 4 news, Sony executives have reportedly made it clear to third parties that it will "not be left behind" in the new generation. Sony Computer Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan even previously admitted that he wants to avoid allowing Microsoft to get the jump on the PlayStation 4, indicating an eagerness within Sony to get the next console out ASAP.
Right now it's just too early to tell what Microsoft and Sony plan to do in June. However the two Nintendo rivals will likely offer a few goodies to nibble on in order to steal some thunder away from the Wii U launch slated for the end of 2012.
Would you prefer Xbox 360 2?
In other words, you'll see movies about games that may/may not come out in 2 years... On hardware that only exists on paper.
My bet is quad/hex core CPU's for both consoles - IBM again
ATI graphics in both consoles - probably current gen strength (6000 series). Doesn't sound like that great of a thing, but considering what the current generation is running, a 6000 series GPU is about 4 times more powerful than what's in the systems right now.
All the 'standards' 1080p, 3D, etc.
I'm sure MS will be pushing something kinect-esque on the 720, Not sure what Sony will have in mind but I'm sure it will be 3D related.
XBox "Our products will be out next year, offer a full media experience, and interact with our mobile Windows 8 devices."
Sony: "Our products will be out next year like XBox, offer a media experience like XBox, and interact with our mobile devices like Xbox. We also have a list of extra features!...-coughthatwewillremoveatourconveniencecough-
Nintendo sells another 100 million. 2014 MS and Sony will have tablet controllers.
The most interesting sight at E3 will be seeing what Nintendo is packing for their release lineup. An empty plate will end with a drop in their stock. Let's hope they learned their lesson.
This has been the longest console cycle I have seen.