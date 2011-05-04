This past weekend, Sony held a press conference to address the PSN breach that resulted in the personal information of 77 million PSN users being compromised (note that this was before Sony discovered SOE was also hit by an attack that saw the information of 24.6 million users compromised). Sony spent a lot of time going over information that had already been dished out via a series of Q&As, FAQs and security updates penned by Patrick Seybold and his team and posted to the PlayStation Blog. However, Executive deputy president Kazuo Hirai and CIO Shinji Hasejima did offer some new information to the press.
For starters, though 77 million accounts may be affected, Hirai says the number of users affected is lower than that because some people have multiple accounts. The Register cites Hirai as saying, of these, Sony only held credit card information for around 10 million customers.
Also present at the press conference was Chief Information Officer Shinji Hasejima, who revealed that the attack actually exploited a “known vulnerability” in the web application server platform used in PSN. According to the Reg, Hasejima admitted that though it was generally known, Sony management were not aware of it. To that end, the company has created a new role of ‘chief information security officer’ in an effort to prevent history repeating itself. Hasejimi refused requests for more information on the server platform used, or the vulnerability exploited, for security reasons.
Sony yesterday discovered that SOE had also suffered at the hands of hackers, and the information of nearly 25 million users had been compromised. This includes credit and debit card information and direct debit records for approximately 23,400 users. Read more about that here.
Sony: Hackers Exploited Known Vulnerability
This past weekend, Sony held a press conference to address the PSN breach that resulted in the personal information of 77 million PSN users being compromised (note that this was before Sony discovered SOE was also hit by an attack that saw the information of 24.6 million users compromised). Sony spent a lot of time going over information that had already been dished out via a series of Q&As, FAQs and security updates penned by Patrick Seybold and his team and posted to the PlayStation Blog. However, Executive deputy president Kazuo Hirai and CIO Shinji Hasejima did offer some new information to the press.
you have to realise how a japanese company works. they will likely fire some random guy who had nothing to do with it, or the person who mentioned the bug, but was told to do nothing.
they than made a job, for a more convenient scape goat the next time around (though they will do a job till than)
and finally, the person who is really responsible, will be given a meaningless task to do till he leave the company, as this is the most efficient way to deal with someone who could potentially still be important to some other company.
GG sony...
When are governments really going to hold these bi-(#3s responsible. Burden of proof is always on the consumer. I like my Bravia, but this make me consider never getting another one of their products for fear my product registration might pose a credit risk. Enough of this crap already!