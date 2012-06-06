Trending

VIDEO: Nokia Uses the Lumia 900 to Hammer Nails

By

It's hammer time.

These days, cell phones do more than just make phone calls and send SMS messages. Really, it's not fair to call these multi-tools 'phones' when they're capable of so much more. The phones of today allow you to email, online bank, take pictures and videos, share content with friends, play games, and video chat and manufacturers are introducing new features all the time. In fact, this past weekend, Nokia posted a video showcasing the Lumia 900's abilities as a hammer.

"The [Lumia 900] is constructed of a unibody polycarbonate shell that can withstand drops, scrapes and dings. On the face of the phone, you’ll find Gorilla Glass from Corning that is really tough," said Nokia's Jason Harris.

"Our quality engineers wanted to put the quality of the Lumia 900 to the test and created this video. You can see a hammer and nails being applied to the screen and even using the Lumia 900 as a hammer. And through all this, the screen looks great."

Check the video below:

It's been over a year since Nokia announced its intention to make Windows Phone the company's primary smartphone OS. In that time, we've seen the launch of a handful of Windows Phone devices, including the Lumia 900, Nokia's flagship Windows phone. The Lumia 900 has been available in the United States for a couple of months now, and just recently launched in Europe.

Follow @JaneMcEntegart on Twitter.           

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • _TuxUser_ 06 June 2012 15:44
    Good that Nokia has made a instruction film showing how you can use the Lumia if you waisted money on buying one.
    Reply
  • 06 June 2012 16:25
    Why doesn't he use the same nail for screen testing and when hammering it in the wood?
    Reply
  • __Miguel_ 06 June 2012 16:38
    _TuxUser_Good that Nokia has made a instruction film showing how you can use the Lumia if you waisted money on buying one.You do know that the Lumia 900 is probably one of the cheapest smartphones you can get your hands on these days, right? $99 on contract (or $49 if you get it from Amazon) is a steal... An unlocked one is expensive (€600 in Portugal, a bit cheaper than SGS2 LTE and SGS3), yes, but the US subsidized phones are incredibly cheap (it's not yet available from carriers).

    Sure, you might actually mean all WP7.5 phones are crap, and thus it's a waste of money anyway, but that's your opinion.

    Back on track, this seems quite impressive, though I'd like to see close-ups of the screen, to check just how well the glass reacted (basically, if there were minor bumps and scratches after the ordeal). In any case, however, if the phone is still working after being hammered away a few times, it seems at least it has a solid build, right?
    Reply
  • __Miguel_ 06 June 2012 16:51
    __Miguel_the US subsidized phones are incredibly cheap (it's not yet available from carriers).Ups, pressed send too early. I meant to say it's not available from carriers in Portugal. Why has the Edit button disappeared in the forum? It used to be easy to correct these mistakes...
    Reply
  • icemunk 06 June 2012 16:54
    and then there's the iPhone, which will shatter from a 3 foot drop
    Reply
  • memadmax 06 June 2012 17:07
    Nice... but the iFanboys won't buy it cause it's not "magical"....
    Reply
  • Zingam_Duo 06 June 2012 18:18
    memadmaxNice... but the iFanboys won't buy it cause it's not "magical"....
    It isn't Magical because it is made by Microsoft and Microsoft isn't magical. Microsoft just sucks.
    Reply
  • -Jackson 06 June 2012 18:25
    zingam_duoIt isn't Magical because it is made by Microsoft and Microsoft isn't magical. Microsoft just sucks.Which explains why at least 80% of all computer users use Microsoft Windows..Neither Apple or Microsoft are magical. Obviously.
    And why would they be?
    Reply
  • Strunf 06 June 2012 18:39
    zingam_duoIt isn't Magical because it is made by Microsoft and Microsoft isn't magical. Microsoft just sucks.I must have miss something cause according to my knowledge the Lumia 900 is made by NOKIA and NOKIA hasn't been bought by MS... yet!
    Reply
  • 06 June 2012 18:54
    memadmaxNice... but the iFanboys won't buy it cause it's not "magical"....
    ...and the Android cry babies won't buy it either, because it doesn't facilitate piracy or viewing pirated content.
    Reply