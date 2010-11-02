Trending

Now You Can Surf the Web As You Climb Everest

"Climbing Everest right now! Does anyone know where the bathrooms are up here? LOL!"

It's always been your dream to climb Mount Everest, but growing up in the generation you did, you can't imagine being without internet access for as long as it would take to get to the top. Heck, even the cell phone reception up there is patchy, you say. It's a sad way to be, but we won't judge. After all, we're here to bring you good news: You can now climb Mount Everest and update your Twitter at the same time.

Yahoo! News reports that Ncell, a subsidiary of Swedish phone giant TeliaSonera, has set up a high-speed 3G phone base station at an altitude of 5,200 metres (17,000 feet) near Gorakshep village in the Everest region. Ncell Chief Pasi Koistinen said that coverage would reach up to the peak of the Everest, adding that they'd already tested it out for themselves.

"Today we made the (world's) highest video call from Mount Everest base camp successfully," Koistinen said yesterday.

Previously, people had to rely on an "erratic" and costly satellite connection that sometimes wouldn't work for days.

"This is a great milestone for mobile communications as the 3G high speed internet will bring faster, more affordable telecommunication services from the world's tallest mountain," declared Lars Nyberg, CEO of TeliaSonera.

Though only 3,000 people have climbed Everest since Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay did it in '53, thousands of tourists flock to the Everest region each year.

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nakal 01 November 2010 22:42
    How long do Cell Phone batteries last in that kind of cold :p
    Reply
  • hellwig 01 November 2010 22:47
    NakalHow long do Cell Phone batteries last in that kind of coldLet's just say they aren't using iPhones, that's for sure.

    And before I get bashed by Apple iDiots, they probably aren't using any standard consumer phone either, this isn't a Android > iOS argument, but I suppose that still won't stop some of you.
    Reply
  • Snipergod87 01 November 2010 23:06
    They have 3G service on mount everest, it would be nice if I could get at least 1xRTT where my vacation house is in the rural countryside.
    Reply
  • icepick314 01 November 2010 23:08
    that's right!!!!

    I climbed the highest peak in the world so I can make the highest 3G phone calls in the world!!!
    Reply
  • bustapr 01 November 2010 23:20
    YAY, now I can follow the abominable snowman on twitter...
    No wait, theres still no 3G in my area...
    Reply
  • festerovic 01 November 2010 23:36
    The last porn free spot in the world...conquered!
    Reply
  • uronacid 01 November 2010 23:39
    NakalHow long do Cell Phone batteries last in that kind of cold
    Batteries do quite well in the cold weather because molecules move more slowly. They actually retain their charge for a longer period of time. On the down side, they produce less electricity. So, rub your hands together and warm up that cell phone before you make a call.

    LCDs don't do well in the cold though... so sorry, no touch screen phones.
    Reply
  • brokenticker 01 November 2010 23:50
    Oh well golly gee. We can have internet on Mt. Everest, but we get better service in our own country outside ANY major city and more then 5 miles from the nearest interstate freeway. I'll just start packing to move.
    Reply
  • jomofro39 02 November 2010 00:00
    Excellent. This voiced my number one concern over my excursion to climbing one of the most deadly peaks in the world; will I be able to tweet at 29000 feet?
    Reply
  • cracklint 02 November 2010 00:06
    I can't even get 3g in my hometown! how pathetic!
    Reply