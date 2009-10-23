Microsoft Stores Providing On-Site Xbox Repair

Has the Red Ring of Death got you down? Has it seized up your Xbox 360 without any relief? What about that long list of other failures that seem to plague Microsoft's current console? Fear not, as soon gamers just like you will be able to waltz into a local Microsoft Store and tell tech support exactly what they can do with that Xbox 360. That's right, fix the darn thing, and fix it real good.
Conrad Zimmerman of Destructoid is reporting that Microsoft opened its very first store in Scottsdale, Arizona yesterday. After walking in and checking out what the store had to offer, he was pleasantly surprised to find that Microsoft is now offering in-store repairs for the finicky console.
"Microsoft stores will be equipped to handle some basic repair tasks," he said. "All you have to do is walk in the store with your console, drop it off at the Answers Desk and a Microsoft Store employee will then diagnose the issue that you're having. If it's something simple--such as a faulty power supply causing the Red Ring of Death--they'll rectify the situation immediately."
He added that if it can't be repaired within the store, the main distribution center is notified. Consumers are thus sent a replacement unit immediately. That's a good thing for angry consumers not willing to wait forever for repairs. Then again, Microsoft hasn't erected new stores on every street corner like CVS, either.
I wouldn't doubt if this is exactly what's being done. Swapping refurbished boards in broken consoles while sending your old MB back to be refurbished and taking apart the console isn't too too bad, once you get used to it you can have the MB out in 10 mins. The real pain is the damn clamshell casing but they have a specialized tool for that which i also bought on ebay. Makes it a hell of a lot easier.
sorry bro, wont work
1) new boxes have onboard memory
2) dvd drives/boards are matched, there 10-20 dvds and at least 5 board revisions
Last one fried, and this one eats discs... so come build a Microsoft store nearby please. =D
Think of all the people in the surrounding area-ASU has 50k students alone-that have Xbox360s. If even a small portion of those owners have issues, that would be relatively huge for this single store in the area.
Yes for us normal consumers this might be true, but microsoft has
the ability to reasign the keys. I have sent several red ring of
death boxes in, before I sent it in with my $125 I marked the motherboard, and the dvd drive. Alot of the time I recieve the
same dvd rom back, with a different motherboard.
Just because the scene cant change drives without spoofing doesnt
mean big daddy cant.