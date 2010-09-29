Trending

Check Out Mark Zuckerberg's House with Oprah

Ever wondered how a 26-year-old billionaire passes the time?

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stopped by Oprah to share some details about his usually very private life and you might be surprised at just how normal this guy is.

A lot of people might think Zuckerberg lives in a house with wall-to-wall hottubs and a live-in staff waiting on him hand and foot. The CEO has never before released pictures of the inside of his house. However, this week, as part of his plans to donate $100 million to the Newark school system, Mark invited chatshow queen Oprah and her camera crew to take a look around the house he lives with his girlfriend Priscilla Chan.

Though not many people will have any interest in Zuckerberg's Oprah appearance beyond the fact that he lives in a rented and modestly furnished house in Palo Alto, his interview is actually quite interesting and focuses on his plans to donate $100 million to Newark's school system. Oprah revealed that Mark actually wanted to donate the money anonymously but that she talked him into announcing his good deed on her show.

She also acknowleged that Mark had wanted to give the money at the beginning of September but couldn't because she wasn't on the air that week. The timing of the Facebook CEO's donation has led to speculation that he's only donating the money to combat bad press generated by the Social Network, which is hitting cinemas this coming Friday.

If you don't feel like watching the whole interview, skip to 2:20 of part two for the shots of his home and girlfriend.

Source: YouTube (via BusinessInsider)

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Shadow703793 29 September 2010 08:33
    If you don't feel like watching the whole interview, skip to 2:20 of part for the shots of his home and girlfriend.
    He has a girl friend?!?!?!

    If you don't feel like watching the whole interview, skip to 2:20 of part for the shots of his home and girlfriend.
    Really? For the first vid, it was a 10-20sec commercial!?!?!...
    You should edit it to say 2nd vid.

    Reply
  • alikum 29 September 2010 08:35
    Does it matter?
    Reply
  • burnley14 29 September 2010 08:57
    Shadow703793He has a girl friend?!?!?! Really?
    Yeah, I think being a billionaire kinda makes that happen.
    Reply
  • Camikazi 29 September 2010 08:58
    Shadow703793He has a girl friend?!?!?! Really? For the first vid, it was a 10-20sec commercial!?!?!...You should edit it to say 2nd vid.He's a multi billionaire, do you really think he couldn't get a girl? I mean did you really, really think that?
    Reply
  • adamboy64 29 September 2010 08:59
    Jane
    No, thanks.
    Reply
  • adamboy64 29 September 2010 09:00
    ^ in that quote there should have read, "Check Out Mark Zuckerberg's House with Oprah"... but you know, not being able to edit your posts and all.. makes things difficult.
    Reply
  • Camikazi 29 September 2010 09:01
    Wait a min, would she be the one in the movie who jumps him when she finds out he made Facebook?
    Reply
  • eklipz330 29 September 2010 09:10
    CamikaziHe's a multi billionaire, do you really think he couldn't get a girl? I mean did you really, really think that?he certainly has the money to buy a girlfriend
    Reply
  • beckstrom12 29 September 2010 09:13
    Don't be insensitive, of course it matters he's pledging 100 million dollars to fix education where it is the worst. Do you have no heart?
    Reply
  • 29 September 2010 09:35
    He rents a house? seriously? Hes probably the 1% of people with money that do not go crazy with it.
    Reply