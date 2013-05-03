Trending

Nintendo Responds to New Wii U Console Hack

By

The Wii U has been hacked, and Nintendo responds, shrugging its shoulders.

Eurogamer reports that the group responsible for the first Wii mod chip has finally hacked the Wii U so that owners can play copied games. The group said on May 1 that it has reversed the process of authenticating the Wii U drive, disk encryption, file system, and everything else needed for a next generation key called WiiKey U.

According to the team, WiiKey U is billed as the first and only optical drive emulator that allows the console owner to play all Wii U games from any USB media, and is compatible with all Wii U models from all regions. It features multi-language support, an embedded Linux system, a high-speed USB 2.0 interface, a recovery mode and more.

"This looks like a variation on the optical drive emulators that appeared first on Xbox 360 - where the drive firmware was easily decrypted - and then latterly on PS3, which was much more of an effort to reverse-engineer," said Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter.

Leadbetter pointed out that Nintendo should be highly concerned that the comms traffic between the Wii U and the drive has been hacked so quickly. "In theory, the firmware on the drive can be rewritten with a new, secured version via a Wii U system update and thus nullify the device, but the question is how the WiiKey team reverse-engineered the system in the first place," he added.

Unless Nintendo finds out what the WiiKey group used as an exploit, additional hackers could issue a system update for their own hardware and "piracy will continue with barely a pause" as described by Leadbetter.

After reports of the WiiKey U surfaced, Nintendo acknowledged the group's Wii U hack but said the system that blocks pirated games in the Wii U console currently remains secure.

"Nintendo is aware that a hacking group claims to have compromised Wii U security," a spokesperson told Eurogamer. "However, we have no reports of illegal Wii U games nor unauthorized applications playable on the system while in Wii U mode. Nintendo continuously monitors all threats to its products' security and will use technology and will take the necessary legal steps to prevent the facilitation of piracy."

Naturally the WiiKey U group responded to Nintendo's statement… with a few lines of code:

57 55 50 2D 50 2D 41 52 50 50 2D 30 30 2D 31 30
31 45 55 52 2D 32 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hairystuff 03 May 2013 10:22
    it was only a matter of time, I wonder if sales will improve now.
    Reply
  • MajinCry 03 May 2013 11:03
    @Hairy: Most likely. I'm now tempted to nab one, especially at the £150 price point. Since the PS1 (My first console), I've not bought a console that can't play backups; UK law actually states that the ability to use a backed up piece of software is a requirement of hardware devices. Now that the WiiU can play backups...
    Reply
  • nino_z 03 May 2013 12:08
    Sweet...I might even consider buying it now. I dont get why they fight against it so much. There are so many people like me who would only buy the system if it can be jailbroken.
    Reply
  • Shaun o 03 May 2013 12:28
    I would think the sales of the units would improve for nintendo.
    Sadly this may force less games company's to make games for the console over time as well.
    Reply
  • jamesjones_det 03 May 2013 12:32
    wup-p-app-00-101eur-2
    Not every exciting if they were trying to send a message in ASCII/UTF
    Reply
  • mobrocket 03 May 2013 13:38
    problem they could face is piracy of games
    selling consoles isnt where the money is at, its how many games people buy for that console
    attach rate
    xbox 360 won the console are of this current gen cus they had the highest attach rate
    Reply
  • gsxrme 03 May 2013 13:46
    Wa? people are going to steal all of Nintendo's games for the Wii U .... all 8 of them! oh NOES!
    My Wii U is nothing more than a Netflix paperweight that my 3 year old daughter uses to watch Dora, Nintendo let me down HUGE!
    Reply
  • NuclearShadow 03 May 2013 14:27
    The current game line up isn't even worth pirating so why waste money on the Wii U console itself?
    Reply
  • dark_lord69 03 May 2013 16:06
    All of a sudden the Wii U sounds like a worthwhile system!
    Hacked instantly, just like the Sega Dreamcast!
    "The current game line up isn't even worth pirating so why waste money on the Wii U console itself?"
    -Yeah, maybe the new Mario game but other than that, there's nothing worth playing on that system
    Reply
  • kin3000 03 May 2013 17:03
    @nino_z
    Console makers fight against piracy so much because they usually sell their consoles at a loss in hopes of recuperating the cost through the sales of software (games). Though I'm not sure if that has been the case for Nintendo, but Microsoft and Sony have been selling their consoles at a loss for years.
    Reply