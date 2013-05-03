Nintendo Responds to New Wii U Console Hack

Eurogamer reports that the group responsible for the first Wii mod chip has finally hacked the Wii U so that owners can play copied games. The group said on May 1 that it has reversed the process of authenticating the Wii U drive, disk encryption, file system, and everything else needed for a next generation key called WiiKey U.
According to the team, WiiKey U is billed as the first and only optical drive emulator that allows the console owner to play all Wii U games from any USB media, and is compatible with all Wii U models from all regions. It features multi-language support, an embedded Linux system, a high-speed USB 2.0 interface, a recovery mode and more.
"This looks like a variation on the optical drive emulators that appeared first on Xbox 360 - where the drive firmware was easily decrypted - and then latterly on PS3, which was much more of an effort to reverse-engineer," said Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter.
Leadbetter pointed out that Nintendo should be highly concerned that the comms traffic between the Wii U and the drive has been hacked so quickly. "In theory, the firmware on the drive can be rewritten with a new, secured version via a Wii U system update and thus nullify the device, but the question is how the WiiKey team reverse-engineered the system in the first place," he added.
Unless Nintendo finds out what the WiiKey group used as an exploit, additional hackers could issue a system update for their own hardware and "piracy will continue with barely a pause" as described by Leadbetter.
After reports of the WiiKey U surfaced, Nintendo acknowledged the group's Wii U hack but said the system that blocks pirated games in the Wii U console currently remains secure.
"Nintendo is aware that a hacking group claims to have compromised Wii U security," a spokesperson told Eurogamer. "However, we have no reports of illegal Wii U games nor unauthorized applications playable on the system while in Wii U mode. Nintendo continuously monitors all threats to its products' security and will use technology and will take the necessary legal steps to prevent the facilitation of piracy."
Naturally the WiiKey U group responded to Nintendo's statement… with a few lines of code:
57 55 50 2D 50 2D 41 52 50 50 2D 30 30 2D 31 30
31 45 55 52 2D 32 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
Sadly this may force less games company's to make games for the console over time as well.
Not every exciting if they were trying to send a message in ASCII/UTF
selling consoles isnt where the money is at, its how many games people buy for that console
attach rate
xbox 360 won the console are of this current gen cus they had the highest attach rate
My Wii U is nothing more than a Netflix paperweight that my 3 year old daughter uses to watch Dora, Nintendo let me down HUGE!
Hacked instantly, just like the Sega Dreamcast!
"The current game line up isn't even worth pirating so why waste money on the Wii U console itself?"
-Yeah, maybe the new Mario game but other than that, there's nothing worth playing on that system
Console makers fight against piracy so much because they usually sell their consoles at a loss in hopes of recuperating the cost through the sales of software (games). Though I'm not sure if that has been the case for Nintendo, but Microsoft and Sony have been selling their consoles at a loss for years.