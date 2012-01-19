Best Buy, Future Shop Accidentally Sold Fake iPad 2s in Canada

There's nothing nicer than rushing home with a new gadget, tearing open the box and inhaling that sweet new gadget smell. Similarly, there's nothing worse than discovering your new toy is broken or there's a part missing and being forced to pack everything back up and return to the store. Sadly, for as many as 24 Canadians, that's what happened when they purchased their iPad 2s.

CTV News reports that Best Buy and Future Shop have announced the launch of a major fraud investigation after as many as 10 customers opened up their new iPad 2 box to find a bag of clay. Walmart and London Drugs have also confirmed incidences of clay iPad 2s being sold to as many as 14 customers. Future Shop told CTV that the company believed scammers purchased the iPad 2s, and replaced them with clay before repackaging everything and returning the fake tablet to the store. The re-packaged tablets, which the scammers had shrink-wrapped before returning, were then put back on shelves and later sold to other customers.

According to CTV, London Drugs, FutureShop and Best Buy have all changed their return policy on wrapped tablet computers as a result of fraud. The stores now require the customer to wait while the box is opened to ensure all components are present. Walmart said that while it is upset by the scam, it won't be changing policies at this time.