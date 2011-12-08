Consumer Reports: AT&T Has the Most Unhappy Customers

AT&T has placed last in Consumer Reports' annual customer satisfaction rating for carriers. This is the second year in a row that the carrier has come dead last in the survey, which this year included data from some 66,000 subscribers. Interestingly, the smaller carriers were rated extremely well. DailyTech reports that Consumer Cellular, U.S. Cellular, Credo, as well as prepaid brands such as TracFone and Straight Talk, received higher scores than any of the Big Four.
"Our survey indicates that subscribers to prepaid and smaller standard-service providers are happiest overall with their cell-phone service," Paul Reynolds, electronics editor for Consumer Reports, said in a posting to the Consumer Reports website. "However, these carriers aren’t for everyone. Some are only regional, and prepaid carriers tend to offer few or no smart phones. The major carriers are still leading options for many consumers, and we found they ranged widely in how well they satisfied their customers."
So, how did 'The Big Four' do? Well, we know AT&T came last, so that's one out of the way. As far as the others are concerned, Consumer Reports subscribers rated Verizon their number one, with Sprint coming in second. T-Mobile filled the gap between Sprint and AT&T, but CR notes that while it placed below Sprint it "continued to rate significantly better than the higher-priced AT&T."
For its part, AT&T says it's working hard to improve its network. According to Wired, the carrier said that this year it has improved 3G dropped call performance by 25 percent and invested billions of dollars in infrastructure. The carrier also used the opportunity to push its proposed merger of T-Mobile as a solution to its problem.
"As customer demand continues to skyrocket, our proposed T-Mobile merger will enable AT&T to improve our customers’ experience even more," the company said.
I don't miss AT&T at all. And at least in my area, Sprint has actually a much better signal all the way around. Not to mention the only network with true unlimited data... For now...
LOL @ AT&T's 4G commercials, their 3G still sucks.
It used to be that those contracts would subsidize the price of the device. I think most people feel "ripped off". Now, people have become accustomed to paying these high prices and these carriers have the service "locked down". So even without a contract you have to pay the same high monthly fee, so you might as well get the subsidized "upgrade" phone when you contract is up, otherwise you are paying their high fees for nothing. These carriers have us by the balls and our government is failing us in fixing it.
I don't understand how Verizon and Sprint lead the pack though, they still use CDMA. I guess because people care more about speed rather than lock-in. At least with AT&T, if you have an unlocked device, you can jump on T-Mobile if needed. Wish their were some other prepaid GSM carriers in my area.
I never want to see the T-Mobile AT&T merger succeed. That is the last bastion of separate GSM providers.
ThisIsMeThis tells me that alot of this report's "data" is probably mostly based on hype or because of pricing of services/contracts....Because we all know that there's nothing more to a carrier than the network of towers they use? Yeah, yeah right.
I think that there's also a lot more at work here, including the system managing load on the towers, which can be different for different carriers, as well as the pricing and customer service. Given AT&T's penchant for being highly restrictive and expensive, it's not hard to see that they'd get dinged there, even if, say, they had the best towers.