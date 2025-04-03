Forget price hikes! Verizon's new plans offer 3-year price lock guarantee

Don’t you hate it whenever companies increase prices for their services? Some of my favorite streaming services are notorious for doing exactly this, and it's made worse when you can’t do anything about it. That’s why I’m stoked about Verizon’s announcement today about offering a price lock guarantee on its phone and home plans for 3 years, which is shaping up to be one of the best cell phone plans around.

This is a big deal because it gives customers a little peace of mind that they won’t be shell-shocked by sudden price increases that they have no control over. Best of all, this is available to new and existing customers. They’ll automatically get the three-year price lock guarantee for both their myPlan and myHome plans — basically mobile and home internet.

(Image credit: Verizon)

On top of all of this, Verizon is also offering one of the most generous new phone offers I’ve seen in a while. Trade-in deals are nothing new, but what makes this one compelling is that myPlan customers (both new and existing) can get a free phone when they trade-in any phone from Apple, Google, or Samsung, and in any condition. Usually you’d get a certain credit value depending on the phone and condition, but this one ignores that entirely. Just as long as it's from one of those brands, you get a free phone.

Verizon’s further sweetening the deal by offering free satellite text messaging for qualifying devices on any of its myPlan services. So, the next time you’re in some far-off, remote location — you can lean on this service to stay connected or get help.

When it comes to its myHome plans, keep in mind that home internet routers are packaged in with the service at no additional cost according to Verizon. Other providers typically charge a rental of some kind, unless customers provide their own router. And lastly, those who want to bundle in streaming services, they can save over 40% off on five of the most popular streaming services that Verizon offers.

This is definitely a wake up call because I get annoyed whenever services unexpectedly get increased. At least with this, you’ll be locked in at the same rate for three years.

More from Tom's Guide