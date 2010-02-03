Trending

BioShock 2 PS3 Has Crazy HDD Req, PC OK

Gamers wanting a little BioShock 2 love on the PlayStation 3 will need 5 GB of space; PC gamers need 11 GB.

It's not uncommon for some PlayStation 3 games to require a modest nugget of the internal hard drive storage. We're not talking saved games or downloaded content--we're talking about the game's actual installation even though it's a console title. This option normally helps reduce the length of time the game takes to load as seen with titles such as Devil May Cry 4 and Bayonetta.

However, VG247 is reporting that BioShock 2, set to hit store shelves February 9, will require a mandatory installation eating up 5 GB of storage space... for a console game. Apparently this shouldn't be a surprise to gamers who picked up the previous installment: the original BioShock required a meaty 4.98 GB of space (or 5011 MB, depending on who you ask). The Xbox 360 version also uses the internal HDD, however there's no indication if it helps speed the load times.

As for PC gamers, BioShock 2 will need a minimum of 11 GB of HDD space. For those who haven't looked up the minimum and recommended requirements, check out what you'll need below (thanks Steam):

Minimum:

  • OS: Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7
  • Processor: AMD Athlon 64 Processor 3800+ 2.4 GHz or better, Intel Pentium 4 530 3.0 GHz Processor or better
  • Memory: 2 GB
  • Graphics: NVIDIA 7800GT 256 MB graphics card or better, ATI Radeon X1900 256 MB graphics card or better
  • DirectX: DirectX 9.0c
  • Hard Drive: 11 GB
  • Sound: 100-percent DirectX 9.0C compliant sound card or onboard sound
  • DRM Information: SecuROM offers unlimited activations on up to 5 PCs

Recommended:

  • Processor: AMD Athlon 64 X2 5200+ Dual Core 2.60 Ghz, Intel Core 2 Duo E6420 Dual Core 2.13 Ghz
  • Memory: 3 GB
  • Graphics: NVIDIA 8800GT 512 MB graphics card or better, ATI Radeon HD4830 512 MB graphics card or better

Other Requirements:

  • Initial installation requires one-time internet connection
  • Ability to save game, earn achievements, receive title updates and online play requires log-in to Games for Windows LIVE
  • Software installations required including Microsoft Visual C++2008 Runtime Libraries, Games for Windows LIVE client, Games for Windows LIVE Client Patch, Sony DADC SecuROM, Microsoft DirectX.
31 Comments Comment from the forums
  • footsoldier 04 February 2010 05:42
    Hmm..PC still takes much more storage space compared to consoles (which installation not really a necessity). I don't see why. Would someone please explain this to me?
  • AMW1011 04 February 2010 05:47
    The entire game is installed to the PC's hard drive. The game disk is in no way active except for a security check when starting the game. This reduces load times considerably and is one of the PC's advantages since the PC usually has far more storage space than consoles. It's been this way for a long time and likely won't change.
  • stridervm 04 February 2010 05:53
    Because you still need the game DVD/BluRay inside the console, while PC games can be run wholly on the instaaled data. Unless it's DRM infested.
  • BoxBabaX 04 February 2010 05:56
    AMW1011The entire game is installed to the PC's hard drive. The game disk is in no way active except for a security check when starting the game. This reduces load times considerably and is one of the PC's advantages since the PC usually has far more storage space than consoles. It's been this way for a long time and likely won't change.
    And besides, with the cost of good mechanical hard drives being so low (caviar black, 7200.12, or F3), it doesn't really matter.
  • yslen 04 February 2010 05:56
    I imagine the larger space requirement for the pc indicates the console versions require the DVD + the installed data to run and/or the level of compression is higher for console versions. much lower max resolution means smaller texture files? also potentially lower quality audio (?) as most people will be listening to it on tinny TV speakers rather than the almost mandatory sound systems PC gamers use when not using headphones...

    just guesswork!
  • cheepstuff 04 February 2010 05:59
    @footsoldier
    the consoles dont actually store all the data on the hard drive, they leave much of it on the disk. this is necessary when the consoles have so little on-board memory to begin with.

    the PC version stores all of the data on the HD because it:
    1) the PC has a lot of room
    2) it decreaces load times
    3) you dont need the disk, just a Steam membership
  • matt87_50 04 February 2010 06:22
    god... have they improved the visualls at all??

    I sware they'd be the same specs as the first game...

    DAMN YOU CONSOLES!!!

    also, ps3 owners can just buy a cheap 250, 320, 500 gig harddrive, don't care.
  • Regulas 04 February 2010 07:36
    "SecuROM offers unlimited activations on up to 5 PCs"
    Not as bad as the first but still not acceptable. It will not see my gaming rig.
  • alextheblue 04 February 2010 07:56
    Regulas"SecuROM offers unlimited activations on up to 5 PCs"Not as bad as the first but still not acceptable. It will not see my gaming rig.You're gonna go through 5 PCs before a crack is available?
  • burnley14 04 February 2010 08:15
    Uh, is this article a joke? Every game installed to the console's HDD takes at least this much space. 5GB is nothing, Mass Effect takes up over 10GB.
