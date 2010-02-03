BioShock 2 PS3 Has Crazy HDD Req, PC OK

It's not uncommon for some PlayStation 3 games to require a modest nugget of the internal hard drive storage. We're not talking saved games or downloaded content--we're talking about the game's actual installation even though it's a console title. This option normally helps reduce the length of time the game takes to load as seen with titles such as Devil May Cry 4 and Bayonetta.

However, VG247 is reporting that BioShock 2, set to hit store shelves February 9, will require a mandatory installation eating up 5 GB of storage space... for a console game. Apparently this shouldn't be a surprise to gamers who picked up the previous installment: the original BioShock required a meaty 4.98 GB of space (or 5011 MB, depending on who you ask). The Xbox 360 version also uses the internal HDD, however there's no indication if it helps speed the load times.

As for PC gamers, BioShock 2 will need a minimum of 11 GB of HDD space. For those who haven't looked up the minimum and recommended requirements, check out what you'll need below (thanks Steam):

Minimum:

OS: Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7

Processor: AMD Athlon 64 Processor 3800+ 2.4 GHz or better, Intel Pentium 4 530 3.0 GHz Processor or better

Memory: 2 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA 7800GT 256 MB graphics card or better, ATI Radeon X1900 256 MB graphics card or better

DirectX: DirectX 9.0c

Hard Drive: 11 GB

Sound: 100-percent DirectX 9.0C compliant sound card or onboard sound

DRM Information: SecuROM offers unlimited activations on up to 5 PCs

Recommended:

Processor: AMD Athlon 64 X2 5200+ Dual Core 2.60 Ghz, Intel Core 2 Duo E6420 Dual Core 2.13 Ghz

Memory: 3 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA 8800GT 512 MB graphics card or better, ATI Radeon HD4830 512 MB graphics card or better

Other Requirements: