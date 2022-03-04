Watching Disney Plus could get cheaper — here's how

Disney is reportedly exploring the idea of launching a cheaper ad-supported tier for its popular streaming service Disney Plus. That's according to a report from The Information, which was tipped off by "a person involved in the discussions."

If the above proves accurate, a more affordable tier could help Disney compete with such industry rivals as Discovery Plus and Paramount Plus, who are already offering their users cheaper ad-supported tiers starting at $4.99.

According to the report, Disney Plus is currently experiencing "slowing subscriber growth," so launching a cheaper tier could help boost that figure.

Last November marked a two-year anniversary since the streaming service launched and at the time, Disney Plus had more than 118 million subscribers. Since then, that number grew to 130 million, and according to The Information the company has set out goals to hit 230 to 260 million subscribers by 2024.

As of right now, a standard Disney Plus subscription will cost you $7.99 per month, which is still $1 cheaper than the minimum amount that you would pay to watch Netflix. If the Disney does decide to offer a cheaper tier, the monthly price could be as low as $4.99, since that's the price point at which other competitor services offer their affordable tiers.

Since its launch, Disney Plus has been continuously holding its spot as one of the best streaming services out there, and has delivered some great exclusive titles, from the "Loki" series, "WandaVision," "What IF" and more. In fact, judging by what's coming to the streaming service this month, some would argue that March is a great time to subscribe to Disney Plus.

Furthermore, according to the source, the company is planning to spend at least $8 billion per year on its streaming service by 2024, which could mean that we could see more jaw-dropping original series and movies.