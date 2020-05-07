How to watch Celebrity Watch Party online: Start time, celebs, channel and more

Stars — they're just like, as you'll discover when you watch Celebrity Watch Party online. The Fox reality series features famous people at home talking about the week's biggest TV shows and news events. The 10-part series, which debuts tonight, includes actor Rob Lowe, singer Meghan Trainor, actress Raven-Symoné and sports announcer Joe Buck.

Celebrity Watch Party is based on the British show Gogglebox, which is a long-running hit in the UK. With everybody (including celebs) staying at home during the pandemic, the concept is one that can carry forward, unlike other reality shows like The Bachelorette 2020.

Celebs can film themselves viewing and chatting about shows and events like The Masked Singer, The Last Dance Michael Jordan documentary, the Virtual Kentucky Derby and more.

Celebrity Watch Party start time, channel Celebrity Watch Party premieres Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

This isn't the first time the Gogglebox format has crossed the pond. Bravo's The People’s Couch featured regular people watching shows and ran for four seasons from 2013-2016.

Of course, hearing what your favorite celebrities think about your favorite shows is the draw here, as is getting a peek inside their homes. Ogling how the rich and famous live has long been a fascinating pastime, but it's gotten easier now that many of them are sharing photos and videos from their homes during quarantine.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Celebrity Watch Party online. Plus, check out the promo below:

How to watch Celebrity Watch Party online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Fox isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Celebrity Watch Party if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching Celebrity Watch Party using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch Celebrity Watch Party premiere in the US

US viewers can watch the Celebrity Watch Party premiere episode Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, with or without a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Celebrity Watch Party on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is currently offering a Happy Hour Across America promotion that lets you watch for free from 5 p.m. to midnight Eastern.

Our second choice is Hulu With Live TV, which also has original programming like High Fidelity and Shrill. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage.

Right now, you can sign up for Sling TV and watch for free during Sling Blue's Happy Hour period from 5 pm to midnight. Sling Blue includes more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV offers more than 65 channels, including local networks like NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox in select cities. You can also watch your favorite cable channels, like Bravo, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, FX, Syfy and TNT. And you also get regular Hulu, with its vast library of content, including original programming.View Deal

How to watch Celebrity Watch Party in the UK

Even though Celebrity Watch Party is based on the British show Gogglebox, it's not airing on any UK channels. But Americans abroad can still watch along by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Celebrity Watch Party in Canada

Sorry, Canadians, Celebrity Watch Party doesn't seem to be airing in your country. So if you want to view at the same time as US viewers, considering using ExpressVPN.

Celebrity Watch Party cast

While Fox has not announced the full lineup of celebs for all 10 episodes of Celebrity Watch Party, we do know the first episode's guests. They are: