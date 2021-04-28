Volkswagen ID.4 GTX unveiled: Price, release date and everything you need to know

The new Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has been unveiled and marks the first ‘sporty flagship’ electric model from the German auto manufacturer. The car will boast 295bhp provided by a twin-motor powertrain, all-wheel drive and will also offer a range of up to 298 miles.

While this beefier VW ID.4 will be the first to use the GTX badging, the electric SUV won't be the last, with Volkswagen pointing to other models in the range getting the same treatment. In fact, there’ll be a VW ID.5 GTX too, which will offer improved performance but in a racier, coupe form.

The move forms another part of Volkwagen’s desire to increase the sale of purely electric vehicles in Europe, with a target of 70% by 2030. The GTX variant could potentially emulate the success of VW’s other legendary sports models including the GTI, which has been a perennial high performance favorite for the last 45 years.

Indeed, the GTX badge itself has been seen previously too, on the likes of the Golf, Scirocco and Jetta, although this is the first time it’s been used in association with an electric model in the VW range.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

The VW ID.4 GTX will be available to buy in Germany from this summer, with the model coming to the UK later this year. In Germany the car will start at an entry-level price of €50,415 euros. Customers will also be able to apply for a grant of €7,500 euros. Pricing for the U.K. edition is expected to be in the region of £50,000 (just under $70,000).

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX: Range, battery and performance

In terms of range, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX will come with a 24-cell 77kWh lithium-ion battery, which delivers a maximum electrical output of 220 kW to the twin motors. The battery pack is actually the largest available for the ID.4 and will deliver a range of up to 298 miles. It can also be supplemented using the car’s regenerative braking, while five different driving profiles should be able to keep most people happy, with the Sport setting most likely to appeal to many buyers of a car with the GTX badge.

The all-wheel drive powertrain gets its oomph from a 201bhp permanent magnet synchro machine, or PSM, on the rear axle. This is combined with an asynchronous motor, or ASM, at the front. All in, the twin motor combo delivers 295bhp, which will push the ID.4 GTX from 0 to 62mph in 6.2 seconds.

The car comes with a top speed that’s limited to 112mph. Although performance and handling promises to remain a big part of the appeal with an all-wheel drive system that manages torque to deliver more dynamic handling than the base model. For example, power is sent primarily to the rear axle, but the system calls on the front motor when more performance and extra traction is needed.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX: Design and interior

The VW ID.4 GTX will feature numerous design tweaks that will set it firmly apart from the standard ID.4. There will, naturally, be GTX badges notifying people that you’re packing plenty of performance. There’ll also be plenty of cosmetic flourishes underlining that fact too. This includes gloss black air intake grilles at the front supplemented by a black roof that includes a high-gloss anthracite roof frame bar. A chunky rear spoiler tops it off out back.

Still at the rear, Volkswagen is producing a new rear bumper design for this edition. A 3D LED tail light cluster, with brake lights that form an X, lends the car an extra touch of zing. Meanwhile, at the front, the LED lights get their own design, which is exclusive to the GTX, leaving it impossible to mistake the two versions.

The interior also promises to have a strong identity of its own, with a fully bespoke color scheme that blends dark blue dashboard panels and leatherette door inserts with nicely accented red stitching. VW calls the dashboard and door inserts shading X-Blue, with, somehow, a nod towards sustainability.

There are more reminders of the performance part of the equation inside too, with a GTX logo on the steering wheel and side panel trims, all topped off with a perforated variation on the theme at the top of the front seat backrests.

Purchasers will also have the option of different trim packs. Premium models will also have the benefit of a bigger 12-inch touchscreen, as opposed to the regular 10-inch edition found on lower specification cars.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Volkswagen) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Volkswagen) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX: Special features

You’ll be able to get more of a performance fix if you order your ID.4 GTX with the optional Sports pack. This sees the car lowered by 15mm compared to the standard edition, while there’s progressive steering too, which should deliver a more performance oriented drive.

Adding yet more excitement to proceedings is the Sports Plus pack, which tops up the thrill factor by adding adaptive chassis control as seen on Volkswagen’s R models. The options certainly indicate that VW wants to keep on cultivating the excitement factor that has been such a big part of the appeal for people buying a car like the Golf GTI over the years.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX Outlook

“Electric driving is simply great fun – and with the ID.4 GTX we are adding a new dimension of sportiness and dynamics,” said Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen Brand in a press release. “The most emotional member of the ID. family to date shows that electric mobility and top sporty performance are not mutually exclusive.”

It really does seem that Volkswagen is taking environmental sustainability very seriously, especially after the "dieselgate" controversy from a few years back. Of course, added competition in the space will only help consumers. Even then, the only company to gain much momentum has been Tesla. We'll have to wait and see if Volkswagen's line of EVs will resonate with consumers.