This 32-inch Fire TV is just $119 on Amazon right now

Black Friday deals are here, and things aren’t going to be slowing down with November 27 just days away. Among this year’s deals have been a massive number of TV deals, including this one from Amazon.

For a limited time Amazon is selling this 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition for just $119. That’s $60 off the normal price, and one of the best low-cost Black Friday TV deals we've seen so far.

32" Toshiba Fire TV Edition: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

Just like having a Fire TV stick, complete with all the streaming and Alexa you could ask for, but built directly into your TV. It's not the biggest or flashiest TV out there, but if you need a low-cost TV for your kitchen then you can't go wrong with this.View Deal

This TV may have a 720p resolution cap, but there’s an awful lot more to love. The main thing being that it’s a Fire TV Edition, which means it’s running the same Fire OS software as the Fire TV stick. The advantage being, of course, that you don’t have to use up one of its ports for a streaming stick.

Plus, this Toshiba TV has the Alexa Voice Remote, which means you can control what’s on TV with voice commands rather than messing with buttons and navigating menus. Alexa can also be used to control your smart home devices, and do all the other things you’d normally do with an Echo.

Other features include Wi-Fi connectivity, three HDMI ports and a single USB port. It may not be the biggest or flashiest TV around, but it is still extremely good value and is perfect if you’re looking for a cheap TV.

It’s not the only Black Friday TV deal going on right now either, so make sure to check out some of the other great bargains.

