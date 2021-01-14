The wackiest laptop of CES 2021 has three webcams and its own ring light

The Avita Admiror II is exactly the kind of thing that we expected to see at CES 2021: it's weird enough to draw our attention, it's from a vendor you may not have heard of and it may not even come out. That being said, we really hope it becomes a reality, thanks to its design that's practically made for streamers.

And while we wish we knew more about this laptop, this concept of a ring light bezel is actually pretty great. Most laptop webcams are not great at capturing you clearly, but adding light could be one way of solving that issue.

Those three webcams will give the user three different angles: Close-up, Medium Close-up and Wider Shot. We're betting live-streamers, who often jump between angles, just got a little excited.

And fortunately I've been able to find more details, just not as many as most laptops are announced with. The Admiror II will run 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs (Core i5 and i7), and will arrive this July with a starting price of $1,099.

(Image credit: Nexstgo)

The big problem here is that we wish we knew more. Nexstgo didn't name the GPU, memory, storage or its webcams' resolutions. It's not being promoted as a "concept," so the company seems intent on releasing it this summer.

For those looking for improvements in laptop webcams from the CES 2021 crop should look in HP's direction. The HP Elite Dragonfly Max will pack a 5MP webcam, and the HP Envy 14 2021 has a selfie light in the display. Both are set to be released this month, too.